Herts Ad Sunday League: Hard-fought win for Plough & Harrow in Knockout Cup

Plough & Harrow put the Pinewood defence under pressure. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Plough & Harrow moved into the second round of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Knockout Cup following a hard earned 4-2 win against Pinewood.

A Pinewood player avoids a Plough & Harrow defender's tackle. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL A Pinewood player avoids a Plough & Harrow defender's tackle. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

George Naismith led the way for the Premier Division side with two while an own goal and a Billy Small effort completed their scoring.

Ross Dommett and George Milsted got Division One Pinewood's goals with Yannick Vangu their star player.

There was a milestone for Brookmans Park's Danny Clifton as he made his 500th appearance for the club.

And his experience off the bench was needed as Park fought back from 4-2 down to win 6-4 against Herts Lions.

He weighed in with two assists and a goal, the 25th consecutive season he has scored, while Steve Newton (two), James Smith and Carl Webb also scored.

The Lions marksmen were Finbar King (two), Youssef Enajar and Omar Bounyafe.

Harry Seeby was a star turn for Six Bells as he bagged all three in their 3-0 win over BWSC while the shock result of the day was Premier Division Phoenix losing 3-2 to Blacksmiths Res of Division Two.

Blacksmiths' goals came from Nathan Lock, who bagged two, and Jamie Sharp. Jake Smith was crowned their top player.

Bernard Bradshaw and Ally Hill replied for Phoenix with Michael Berry their star man.

Beehive took the spoils after an eight-goal thriller with Wheathampstead '89. It was 3-3 at the end of normal time but Beehive scored twice in the 30 extra minutes to win 5-3.

Leading the way for them was Ryan Eware with a tremendous four goals. Ben Awad got the other with Arron Goldsmith, Lee Goldsmith and the outstanding Paul Gambrill on target for Wheathampstead.

Manor moved into the next round of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup with a 3-1 win against St Albans Warriors.

Michael Kenovan was their man of the match while the goalscoring honours went to Kieva Appiah-Gyebi, Kyri Loizou and Sam Faux.

Jason Nicolaou got the Warriors' solitary reply.

League action was contained to Division Two and Three.

Karl McGroary scored his first goal of the season for Royston Rangers in Division Two but it was not enough to stop his side losing 4-1 to Phoenix Res.

Luke Urwin was in top form for them with two while Shenahl Samarasinghe grabbed a single.

Rangers' reserve side also lost as they went down 3-2 to Brookmans Park Res in Division Three. James Jankawski, Henry Chapman and Nathan Card scored for Park while Bradleigh Goldby Soloman and Elliott Spokes. Laith Bugaighis was Rangers' star player.

With only one win to their credit Welwyn Warriors Res fell to a 7-0 defeat against Blacksmiths 'A'. Jack Marshall was their stand-out player.

Results

Division Two: Phoenix Res 4 Royston Rangers 1.

Division Three: Hatfield Mosquito 5 Hatfield Seniors 1; Royston Rangers Res 2 Brookmans Park Res 3; Welwyn Warriors Res 0 Blacksmiths A 7.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup round one: Blacksmiths Res 3 Phoenix 2; Brookmans Park 6 Herts Lions 4; Hilltop 6 Welwyn Warriors FC 0; Plough & Harrow 4 Pinewood 2; Six Bells 3 BWSC 0; St George 0 Blacksmiths 1; Wheathampstead '89 3 The Beehive 5 (aet. 3-3 after 90 mins).

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup round one: Manor 3 St Albans Warriors 1.