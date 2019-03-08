Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Phoenix thump eight past depleted Herts Cheetahs

PUBLISHED: 12:51 24 October 2019

James Todd goes close for AFC London Road against Hilltop in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

James Todd goes close for AFC London Road against Hilltop in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Phoenix bounced back to form in style as they ran out 8-1 winners over a depleted Herts Cheetahs in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division.

Simon Cerri of AFC London Road in action against Hilltop in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLSimon Cerri of AFC London Road in action against Hilltop in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Ally Hill led the way with a remarkable five, one of them even better than Dan Johnson's earlier goal of the season contender, while Bernard Bradshaw chipped in with two.

Three goals late in the second half kept AFC London Road's momentum going as they beat Hilltop 3-0, their fifth win of the year. James Todd got two of them while Spencer Clarke-Mardel bagged the other.

It didn't get any better for Hilltop's reserves as they lost 4-0 to Six Bells in Division One. Alfred Seeby scored a hat-trick and Mark Hayes one.

Beehive lost their unbeaten record as they went down 2-1 to an excellent Welwyn Warriors. Steven Mee, Warriors' outstanding player, scored both with Ade Goodeson getting Beehive's reply.

Robert Bennett scored twice as BWSC completed the double over AFC Mymms with a 4-3 win. Alex Garvey and Martin Garvey got the others.

Harpenden Colts OBs just got the better of Phoenix Res in a wonderful seven-goal thriller in Division Two. Luke Urwin had got two and Jordan Lawrence one before Edi Bokciu's winner in the 4-3 success.

Ollie Galea, Kieran Thorne and Billy Hutton got the Phoenix goals.

TNF beat Herts Lions 5-3 with goals from Steve Orchard (two), Pete Telford and Charlie Bull. Bachir Loussahi, Finbar King and Nabil Welch replied for the Lions.

St George lost 4-2 defeat to Blacksmiths Res despite goals from Martin Smith and Michael Ross. Nathan Lock (two), Tom Li and Matt Balser were the Blacksmith scorers.

Royston Rangers meanwhile went down 4-1 to Mermaid. Glenn Johnson got their goal with Stephen Maitland (two), Ben Norman and Chris Rutter the Mermaid scorers.

Paul Gambrill, Lee Bennett and Lee Goldsmith all scored in a 3-3 draw for Wheathampstead '89 against New Greens.

In Division Three Brookmans Park Res came out 5-3 winners in a competitive game with St Albans Warriors. Paolo Besenzi hit two with singles from Gabs Casagrande, Scott de la Fuente and Henry Chapman. Stuart Bright also made his 400th appearance for Park.

Dan Gillians, Jason Nicolaou and Lee Thorne got the St Albans goals.

Harpenden Colts OB Res cruised to a 7-2 win over The Gate. Sam Jones hit a hat-trick, Ollie Lacey two and Dan Bradley and Sam Spranger one each. Sam Waller scored both of Gate's goals.

Three headed goals from Duncan Gray, Harry Fennel and Greg Moloney helped Hanburys to a 3-1 win against Marshalswick Rovers, Jed Glendinning replying for Rovers.

Phoenix A are still looking for their first win of the season after a 7-2 loss to Blacksmiths A. Jack Ypey and Luke Broad got their goals.

Plough & Harrow's interest in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup came to an end with a 4-2 loss at FC Kings. Billy Small and George Naismith scored for them.

AFC Rangers' game with Rifle Volunteer was abandoned following an injury to Tommy Burns. Fortunately he was released from hospital later without any serious problems. They were trailing 3-2 at the time.

Blackberry Jacks had six players on their scoresheet in their 8-0 Herts Ad Knockout Cup win against Manor. Naseem Shahbab Ali got three while Bradley Harrison, Brad Gorman, Afsar Choudhury, James Staerck and Matthew Perkins hit the rest.

Extra-time goals from Ashley Kingston and Bentley Hills gave Wrestlers a 2-0 win against Hatfield Seniors in the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Results

Premier Division: AFC London Road 3 Hilltop 0; Phoenix 8 Herts Cheetahs 1.

Division One: AFC Mymms 3 BWSC 4; Borehamwood Allstars 0 Snug Bar 4; Six Bells 4 Hilltop Res 0; Welwyn Warriors 2 The Beehive 1.

Division Two: TNF 5 Herts Lions 3; Blacksmiths Res 4 St George 2; Harpenden Colts OB 4 Phoenix Res 3; Mermaid 4 Royston Rangers 1; New Greens 3 Wheathampstead '89 3.

Division Three: Blacksmiths A 7 Phoenix A 2; Brookmans Park Res 5 St Albans Warriors 3, Hanburys 3 Marshalswick Rovers 1; Royston Rangers Res 0 Hatfield Mosquito 3; The Gate 2 Harpenden Colts OB Res 7; Welwyn Warriors Res 0 Forza Watford 6.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup round two: FC Kings 4 Plough & Harrow 2; Oaks 3 Bishop Stortford Swifts 4; Sawbridgeworth Town v Skew Bridge (away win); The Platform 6 Blacksmiths 0; Rifle Volunteer 3 AFC Rangers 2.

Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup round one: Blackberry Jacks 8 Manor 0.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup round one: The Wrestlers 2 Hatfield Seniors 0 (aet).

