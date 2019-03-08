Herts Ad Sunday League: Harpenden Colts win derby spoils against Wheathampstead

Past and present players got together for a veterans match to celebrate Oaks' 25th anniversary. Archant

A typically spirited derby in Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League eventually went the way of Harpenden Colts OBs thanks to a 4-1 win over Wheathampstead '89.

Edi Bokciu was the Colts' star man, hitting all four goals in a match where clinical finishing and resolute defending proved key to victory.

Royston Rangers returned to winning ways with a 5-3 win against a competitive Manor. Royston took a 3-1 lead before Manor fought back to level

However, two goals in the final 20 minutes handed Rangers the win. Glenn Johnson got a hat-trick for them with Luke Fountain getting the others. Manor's scorers were Alex Michaelides (two) and Connor Bacon.

Herts Lions made it four wins from five with a 4-2 success against TNF. Youssef Enajar, Finbar King (two) and Omar Bounyafe got their goals while Pete Telford and Jon Tanton were on target for TNF.

Joe Smyth got a brace for St George as they ran out 7-3 winners against Phoenix Res. Darren King, Darren Armsby, Jamie Taylor, Billy Farmer and Stephen Dorer got their other goals while Phoenix's replies came from Matt Berry and Luke Urwin.

Dominic Learoyd and Josh Small fired Plough & Harrow to their first Premier Division win this season with a 2-1 victory over Herts Cheetahs while Dan Lovett and Harvey Scott saw AFC Rangers extend their perfect start to five wins by beating Blackberry Jacks 2-1.

In Division One there was a 3-2 win for Brookmans Park against Welwyn Warriors with all five goals coming in the first half.

Callum Baylis and Darren Chillingworth put Park 2-0 up before Joe Brunt and Dan Armstrong levelled things up. However, main marksman Scott de la Fuente bagged what turned out to be the winning goal.

Goals from Antonio Guibi, Cyrus Babie and Jack Allen couldn't prevent Borehamwood Allstars going down 4-3 against Pinewood and BWSC lost their third game of the season, falling to a 4-2 defeat against Snug Bar.

Craig Ashurst and Jack Newman scored for BWSC.

Beehive made it six straight wins when overcoming Hilltop Res 5-1. There were two goals each for Ryan Ewhare and Ade Goodeson with Ben Awad getting the other.

Harpenden Colts OB Res and Hatfield Mosquito played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Division Three. Tom Marino and Sam Ivens scored for the OBs.

Brookmans Park Res were holding Forza Watford 1-1 at half-time before it all went wrong and they lost 8-2. Paolo Besenzi and Dale Griffiths got their goals.

An own goal as well as strikes from Curtis Warner and Lloyd Peters were not enough for Hatfield Seniors as they lost 6-3 to Blacksmiths 'A'. Harrison Riseley picked up the man of the match award for the Seniors.

The Gate held onto their unbeaten record with a hard-earned 4-3 win against Marshalswick Rovers. Goals came from Sam Waller (two), Jack Galloway,and Sid Jordan while Dan Madden took the top player award.

Welwyn Warriors Res defeated Phoenix 'A' 2-1 with two goals from Josh Jordan. Phoenix's reply came from Edan Collett with Kalliff Hewitt taking their man of the match prize.

Hanburys put in a superb performance to overcome Warriors 6-0 in the first round of the Herts Junior Cup. Montel Robinson hit a brace while Mickey Sinnott bagged a penalty and collected three assists.

Substitute Jimbo Lynch scored with his first touch while Duncan Gray and Ryan Hamilton completed the scoring.

Goalkeeper Danny Lewis did his upmost to send Blacksmiths through in the National Sunday Cup but a last-minute effort gave Highgate a 3-2 win.

Jamie Hazel bagged both for Blacksmiths.