Herts Ad Sunday League: Hanburys put brakes on Colts Reserves' good start

Lloyd Amponsem of Phoenix heads wide of the BBS Bar goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Hanburys put a stop to Harpenden Colts OB Reserves' positive start to the season thanks to a thumping 4-0 in Division Three of the Herts Advertiser Sunday League.

Two Royston Rangers defenders attempt to stop a Blacksmiths ‘A’ threat. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Two Royston Rangers defenders attempt to stop a Blacksmiths ‘A’ threat. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Good defensive play kept chances to a minimum for the Colts but Hanbury's were clinical at the other end with strikes from Duncan Gray (two), Michael Sinnott and Ryan Hamilton ensuring the win.

Troy Petchey was their stand-out player.

Gate were involved in a nine-goal thriller against Hatfield Mosquito, one that eventually tipped in their favour with a 5-4 win.

Matt Watt was their star man scoring twice, with Jack Evans and Sam Waller also on target. Mitchell Harrison hit a hat-trick for Mosquito with Michael Firth getting the other.

Brookmans Park Res recorded their first win of the year with goals from Gabriele Casagrande, Adam Sanders and Henry Chapman giving them a 3-1 victory over Phoneix A for whom James Bird scored.

Craig Harbron was Royston Rangers Res' star performer as they lost 6-0 to Blacksmiths 'A'.

AFC London Road recorded their second win in the Premier Division with a 3-0 success against Plough & Harrow.

Spencer Clarke-Mardel netted two and Harry Shephard bagged the other. Harry Wooldridge was their star player.

Aidan Golds scored twice for Blacksmiths with Matt Standen also getting a brace for Hilltop in a 2-2 draw.

Six Bells kept up their good form in Division One with a 2-0 win against BWSC, the goals coming from Mark Hayes and man of the match Yasin Boodhoo. Sam Leeson was BWSC's stand-out player.

League leaders Beehive made it four in a row with a 4-2 win over Borehamwood Allstars.

Zach Wallace was the star of the show, scoring along with Michael Rumble, Oscar Gibbon and Leo Gibbon.

Welwyn Warriors kept their first clean sheet in a fine 2-0 win against AFC Mymms, the outstanding Allan Johnston and Chris Draddy getting their goals, two from star man Chris Powell earned Brookmans Park a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with Snug Bar.

Adriano Gil scored both Snug's goals.

In Division Two it was a poor day for Harpenden Colts OB as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against a resilient TNF.

Joe Pleece's goal in the first half handed TNF their first win of the year while Ben Hutton, Tom Bullock, Matt Bullock and man of the match Ben Douglas all had good games for the Colts.

St George came out on top 3-2 against Manor with goals from Robert Handleigh, Andrew Cannons and Elliott Thomas.

Manor's replies were courtesy of Shyheim Rhoden De Rose and Matthew Hume while Matt Burden was their top player.

Blacksmiths Res brought their points tally into double figures with a fine 5-1 win against Wrestlers.

Nathan Lock put in a starring performance, scoring a hat-trick. while the other goals came from Joe McAuliffe and Tom Loi.

New Greens bagged their first win of the season, a thumping 5-0 success against Royston Rangers.

Two-goal Jack Gage was outstanding for Greens with their other goals coming from Charlie Adam Betts, Roscoe Boyes and George Irving.

A below-par performance just added to the pain of a 1-0 defeat for Phoenix against 10-man BBs Bar in the first round of the Herts Senior Sunday Cup.

Jamie Kehoe was man of the match for Phoenix.

Premier Division side Herts Cheetahs are through though after beating Lea Sports 5-1.

That was thanks mainly to a fine performance from keeper Jordan Deverrick.

Results

Premier Division: AFC London Road 3 Plough & Harrow 0; Hilltop 2 Blacksmiths 2; Oaks 0 AFC Rangers 4.

Division One: Brookmans Park 2 Snug Bar 2; Hilltop Res 5 Pinewood 1; Six Bells 2 BWSC 0; The Beehive 4 Borehamwood All Stars 2; Welwyn Warriors 2 AFC Mymms 0.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res 5 The Wrestlers 1; Harpenden Colts OB 0 TNF 1; Wheathampstead '89 3 Phoenix Res 3; New Greens 5 Royston Rangers 0; St George 3 Manor 2.

Division Three: Hatfield Mosquito 4 The Gate 5; Phoenix A 1 Brookmans Park Res 3; Hanburys 4 Harpenden Colts Res 0.

Herts Sunday Senior Cup round one: Lea Sports 5 Herts Cheetahs 1; Phoenix 0 BBs Bar 1.