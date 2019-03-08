Herts Ad Sunday League: Beehive sting Brookmans Park with first-half blast

Action from Hatfield Seniors' 4-1 win over Phoenix A in Herts Ad Sunday League Division Three. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Three goals in 10 first-half minutes set The Beehive on their way to a 5-2 win over Brookmans Park in Division One of the Herts Ad Sunday League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borehamwood Allstars go close against BWSC. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Borehamwood Allstars go close against BWSC. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Nathan Dimmock was the star overall with a hat-trick while Ryan Ewhare and Oscar Gibbon managed singles.

Adam Davies pulled one back for Park before the break and Barry Twohig scored his first for the club with a well-taken low drive but it was never going to be enough.

Six Bells beat Snug Bar by the same score with Jack Massey and Yasin Boodhoo getting two each and Chris Griffin one.

BWSC battled to a 1-0 win over Borehamwood Allstars thanks to a Craig Ashurst strike although goalkeeper Chris Caruana was just as important in the success.

Herts Lions won 3-2 against Manor in the battle of the two new boys. Llias Bakhti, Ayoub Enajar and Omar Bounyafe got their goals with Zack Hassan and Nick Christodoulou replying for Manor.

In the Premier Division Skew Bridge needed to regroup in the second half as they fought back to win 5-1 against Herts Cheetahs who had taken the lead through Dennis Fraser.

Connor Arnold got three for Skew and there was one each for Ed Frost and Ryan Plowright.

Akram Choudhury got the only goal as Blackberry Jacks won 1-0 against AFC London Road while Blacksmiths came out on top 2-1 against Oaks, Kieran Johnson on target for them.

Goals by Tom Simmonds and Dominic Learoyd couldn't save Plough & Harrow as they lost 4-2 to Phoenix.

A goal-filled game in Division Two saw Harpenden Colts OBs beat Royston Rangers 7-2. Kieran Thorne scored four with captain Billy Hutton claiming a brace and Ben Hutton one.

Rangers' goals came from Thomas Perry and Glenn Johnson.

Blacksmiths Res won 3-2 score against New Greens with goals from Jake Smith, Jamie Sharp and Nathan Lock, Myles Shahidi getting Greens' replies.

Mermaid also lost 3-2, Andy Pytel and Stephen Mattland scoring against Phoenix Res.

A stirring second half saw Harpenden Colts OB Res win 9-0 against Welwyn Warriors Res in Division Three. There were hat-tricks for Sam Jones and Dan Roberts, two from Conor McClean and one from Giles Cunnington.

A goal five minutes from time gave The Gate a 2-1 win over Brookmans Park Res who had led through a Dale Griffiths goal.

The same score saw St Albans Warriors beat Marshalswick Rovers. Stephen Bellard cancelled out a Liam Daley strike but Warriors got the winner thanks to a late thunderbolt from Kevin Kisson.

Hanburys ground out a 1-0 win overs Royston Rangers Res thanks to a Jimbo Lynch goal early in the second half.

Hatfield Seniors defeated Phoenix A 4-1 with the help of two own goals and Aaron Puleston and Curtis Warner efforts.

And Blacksmiths A were quickly out of the blocks as they raced to a 4-1 success over Forza Watford. Ashley Defries got two and there was one each for Robert Forty and Daniel White.

Herts Ad Sunday League

Results, Sunday (September 8)

Premier Division: Hilltop 0 AFC Rangers 1; AFC London Road 0 Blackberry Jacks 1; Skew Bridge 5 Herts Cheetahs 1; Phoenix 4 Plough & Harrow 2; Oaks 1 Blacksmiths 2.

Division One: Snug Bar 2 Six Bells 5; The Beehive 5 Brookmans Park 2; AFC Mymms 4 Pinewood 2; Borehamwood Allstars 0 BWSC 1; Welwyn Warriors 1 Hilltop Res 3.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res 3 New Greens 2; Harpenden Colts OB 7 Royston Rangers 2; The Wrestlers 6 St George 7; Manor 2 Herts Lions 3; Mermaid 2 Phoenix Res 3.

Division Three: Brookmans Park Res 1 The Gate 2; Forza Watford 1 Blacksmiths A 4; Marshalswick Rovers 1 St Albans Warriors 2; Phoenix A 1 Hatfield Seniors 4; Royston Rangers Res 0 Hanburys 1; Welwyn Warriors Res 0 Harpenden Colts Res 9.