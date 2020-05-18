Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Double winners from lower leagues shine in 2004

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 18 May 2020

Peacock won the Intermediate Cup and Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Peacock won the Intermediate Cup and Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Archant

Winners of the big trophies often get more of the plaudits but there were clubs lower down the Sunday League who managed similar feats – two of them in the same season.

Peacock's scorers in their 2004 Intermediate Cup win: Lee Harrington, Ricky Perks and Saul Warren. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLPeacock's scorers in their 2004 Intermediate Cup win: Lee Harrington, Ricky Perks and Saul Warren. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

In the 2003-2004 season Peacock lifted both the Division Two title and the Intermediate Cup while Colney Heath Queens Head Reserves claimed Division Four and the Reserve Cup for the third time.

Peacock’s league win came six points head of second-placed Sandridge Sports and while it didn’t see them among the top goalscorers, their defence only conceded 18 goals in their 18 games, by far the meanest figures in the division.

In the Intermediate Cup final they came across Division three runners-up Mermaid who boasted two lethal marksmen in Gary Edwards and Darryl Smith, who had hit 43 and 26 goals respectively.

It was a late substitute, Ricky Perks, the match-winner in the previous season’s Junior Cup final, hammered an extra-time hat-trick as Peacock finally conquered their plucky opponents.

Colney Heath Queens Head Reserves won the Reserves Cup and Division Five of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLColney Heath Queens Head Reserves won the Reserves Cup and Division Five of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Mermaid took the lead through with a Smith goal before Peacock equalised through Saul Warren.

Against the run of play Lee Harrington edged Peacock ahead but 15 minutes from the end, tireless midfielder Mohammed Ramdani rifled home an equaliser after fine work from Smith.

Perk’s arrival came six minutes before the end of normal time and he almost snatched a late winner before the extra period.

But one goal in the first period two superb free-kicks in the second ensure both his name and that of Peacock went into the history books.

Colney Heath Queens Head Reserves scorers in their Reserve Cup win in 2004: Sean Lloyd, Matt Joseph, Alan Dunton, Ashley Routledge and Lee Rowson. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLColney Heath Queens Head Reserves scorers in their Reserve Cup win in 2004: Sean Lloyd, Matt Joseph, Alan Dunton, Ashley Routledge and Lee Rowson. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Colney Heath Queens Head Res won their division by five points from Crown, the top goalscorers during the season with 93 goals. Over half of these came from three players, Alan Dunton (27), Matt Joseph (24) and Chris Green (16).

They also had the meanest defence, conceding just 22 goals.

The cup win saw holders Heath defeat Division Three Emerald Vale in a thrilling 7-4 match.

Queens’ scorers were Joseph and Dunton, with two each, Lee Rowson, Sean Lloyd, and Ashley Routledge.

Vale’s goals came from David Brooks (two), Matt Bonnick and Luke Chapman.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

How St Albans’ independent food businesses are continuing to adapt to the ‘new normal’

Artwork for The Ridgeway fish and chip shop by Zoe Andrews of Chalk Walk.

New Tory MP Oliver Dowden is ‘proud’ of his St Albans roots

Oliver Dowden, Hertsmere MP, with his wife, Blythe, on election night

A Zoom with a view: How to get your home video call-ready

Screen-eye view: the workspace of Ally Dowsing-Reynolds is understated and uncluttered.Picture: Ally Dowsing-Reynolds

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale

How St Albans’ independent food businesses are continuing to adapt to the ‘new normal’

Artwork for The Ridgeway fish and chip shop by Zoe Andrews of Chalk Walk.

New Tory MP Oliver Dowden is ‘proud’ of his St Albans roots

Oliver Dowden, Hertsmere MP, with his wife, Blythe, on election night

A Zoom with a view: How to get your home video call-ready

Screen-eye view: the workspace of Ally Dowsing-Reynolds is understated and uncluttered.Picture: Ally Dowsing-Reynolds

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Herts Ad Sunday League: Goals, goals and more goals for these league legends

Alan Woodward being congratulated by his Dukes teamates on 500 appearances. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Herts Ad Sunday League: Double winners from lower leagues shine in 2004

Peacock won the Intermediate Cup and Division Two of the Herts Ad Sunday League in 2004. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Home-Start Hertfordshire set to gain from hair growth during lockdown

Wagada Digital Marketing is supporting Home-Start Hertfordshire, a charity which provides support for young families struggling to cope. Picture: Pexels

St Albans young people invited to share their eco-friendly lockdown activities

Ben Mitchell shows off his newly created garden mini pond. Picture: Isobel Mtichell

St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis

Hands of Hope at Camp School in St Albans. Picture: Julianne Nightingale
Drive 24