Herts Ad Sunday League: Double winners from lower leagues shine in 2004
PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 18 May 2020
Archant
Winners of the big trophies often get more of the plaudits but there were clubs lower down the Sunday League who managed similar feats – two of them in the same season.
In the 2003-2004 season Peacock lifted both the Division Two title and the Intermediate Cup while Colney Heath Queens Head Reserves claimed Division Four and the Reserve Cup for the third time.
Peacock’s league win came six points head of second-placed Sandridge Sports and while it didn’t see them among the top goalscorers, their defence only conceded 18 goals in their 18 games, by far the meanest figures in the division.
In the Intermediate Cup final they came across Division three runners-up Mermaid who boasted two lethal marksmen in Gary Edwards and Darryl Smith, who had hit 43 and 26 goals respectively.
It was a late substitute, Ricky Perks, the match-winner in the previous season’s Junior Cup final, hammered an extra-time hat-trick as Peacock finally conquered their plucky opponents.
Mermaid took the lead through with a Smith goal before Peacock equalised through Saul Warren.
Against the run of play Lee Harrington edged Peacock ahead but 15 minutes from the end, tireless midfielder Mohammed Ramdani rifled home an equaliser after fine work from Smith.
Perk’s arrival came six minutes before the end of normal time and he almost snatched a late winner before the extra period.
But one goal in the first period two superb free-kicks in the second ensure both his name and that of Peacock went into the history books.
Colney Heath Queens Head Res won their division by five points from Crown, the top goalscorers during the season with 93 goals. Over half of these came from three players, Alan Dunton (27), Matt Joseph (24) and Chris Green (16).
They also had the meanest defence, conceding just 22 goals.
The cup win saw holders Heath defeat Division Three Emerald Vale in a thrilling 7-4 match.
Queens’ scorers were Joseph and Dunton, with two each, Lee Rowson, Sean Lloyd, and Ashley Routledge.
Vale’s goals came from David Brooks (two), Matt Bonnick and Luke Chapman.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.