Herts Ad Sunday League: Dolphin’s leap up the divisions ends as quickly as it begun

Dolphin won the Herts Sunday Junior Cup in 2005. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Harpenden-based Dolphin enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Herts Ad Sunday League – although their star burned out just as quick.

They joined the league in 2004 and were placed in Division Four, proving themselves too strong as they lifted the title plus three cup competitions.

The Herts Junior Cup was claimed with a thumping 5-1 win over Greenacres, Simon Dean and Adam Price getting two each and Daniel Price one, while a 4-2 victory over Radlett Res courtesy of Dean, Adam Price and Scott Timmons goals, and a success over Dukes, the Price boys and Dean again scoring, lifted the league’s Intermediate and Junior Cups.

They lost just one and drew one as they swept through Division Three, placing Adam Price (69), Timmons (33), Dean (20), Dan Price (18), Wayne Carberry, Bradley Brickwell and Lloyd Mileham (all 11) in the division’s goalscoring charts.

The next season they were promoted to Division One and again proved too strong, winning the division by 13 points from Radlett. Adam Price, Timmons and Dean were again the hotshots, and great things were expected of them in the Premier Division.

But they folded before they managed to play, ending a remarkable few years.