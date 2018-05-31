Herts Ad Sunday League: Rewind to the ‘90s and two fantastic seasons for Colney Heath Queens Head and Mile House

Mile House, Sunday League 1996-97: Back row (l. to r.): Neil Parker, Mark Sewell, Claude Wallace, Neil Farmer, David Payne, John Holland, Tony Irvine, Andy Sparkes, Gary Brooks, Nick Tammaro, Martin Gentleman, Alan Charran (secretary). Front: Dave McGrath, Keri Spokes, Shaun Kitchener, Paul Seymour, Tony Murtagh (club sponsor), Ray Gentleman. Mascots: Stuart McGrath, Rick Farmer, Scott Irvine, Emma Irvine. Copyright 2002

The cancellation of the Herts Ad Sunday League because of the coronavirus means there is plenty of time to cast minds back to past glories – and we start with happy days for two teams in the 1990s.

Colney Heath Queen's Head 1990-91, Sunday League Premier Division. Back row (l. to r.): Ray Evans, Fred Monk (physio), Nick Wright (manager), Ron Cobb (sponsor), Dave Clark, Jim Franklin, Lloyd James, Andy Nicholson Kenny Groom, Greg Blundell, Phil King, Steve Petts, James Rowland. Front: Bertie Cox, Dave Whitehead, Jimmy McNeill, Steve King, Billy Hendrie, Mick Thayne, Andy Muskett, John Rowland, Geoff Eames, Geoff Rowland.

For Colney Heath Head Queens Head, the 1990-91 season was particularly memorable.

They were already celebrating their 20th year but playing in what was arguably the most competitive Premier Division ever, they made those celebrations ever sweeter by clinching the title.

The five-way battle for the league crown wasn’t decided until a thumping 9-0 win over Napsbury Bohemians in their final game.

It was a lead that had changed hands many times, with defending champions Phoenix going unbeaten until the turn of the year but then dropping points to both Queens and The Boot.

Paul Seymour scores for Mile House in the 1996-97 season. Paul Seymour scores for Mile House in the 1996-97 season.

Runners-up Wrestlers had their best ever season in the top flight and were favourites until Brookmans Park shook them with a 6-0 defeat.

Chequers had been expected to be among the honours but a disastrous start to the season when they failed to win any of their opening four games proved too much to overcome.

The young Central side, sampling the top flight for the first time, started well with five wins from the opening five games but points dropped over the next quintet ended their hopes.

Colney Heath’s top marksman was David Whitehead who scored a mammoth 53 goals.

Six years later it was Mile House who caused a sensation.

Now known as Six Bells, the team first lifted the Division Three title before going on to be crowned Herts Junior Cup winners after a Paul Seymour goal helped them to a 1-0 win over South Oxhey Services

It was the first County final Mile House had played in and on their way they had come through nine games, including a 14-0 drubbing of Gold Crest and a 4-2 replay win over Black Squirrel following a 2-2 draw.

These successes were all the more fitting for all the hard work secretary Alan Charran had put in over the previous 20 years.

They had scored a whopping 97 goals in the league with Martin Gentleman the first player to score 84 goals in a season. His tally included nine goals in one game, eight in another plus five on four different occasions.

Nine goals in game though isn’t a record. That belongs to Lennie Mileham who hit an incredible 18 in a 24-0 win for Hill End against Gibbs & Bamforth on February 13, 1966.