Herts Ad Sunday League: Pioneer Selection have county cup hopes dashed in semi-finals

Nathan Lock of Pioneer Selection gets his shot away under pressure from two Cheshunt defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Pioneer Selection’s county cup hopes were crushed after a sensational game in the Herts Sunday Junior Cup semi-final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Smith of Pioneer Selection forces his way past a Cheshunt defender. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Jake Smith of Pioneer Selection forces his way past a Cheshunt defender. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They were two down at half-time against AFC Cheshunt but stormed back to level the scores.

However, it wasn’t to be and they eventually fell to a 5-4 defeat despite two goals from Matt Balser and one each for Jamie Sharp and Jimmy Talbot.

A 3-2 success over Brookmans Park A saw Marshalswick Rovers reach their first ever final in the Herts Ad Junior Cup.

Park had also fought back with strikes from Martin Worman and Darren Chillingworth but in the end a double for Michael Ingram and one from Douglas St Louis saw Rovers through.

Blackberry Jacks beat AFC London Road 4-2 after extra time in the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. Frank Jowle (two), Daniel Ross and James Sheed got their goals while Road’s scorers were Jon Clements and Simon Cerri.

In the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup FC Potters Bar moved into the semi-finals following a 3-1 win against Phoenix Res with Charlie Cassen, Bradley Swaile and Keagan Cole on target.

In the league Beehive fell to a 6-4 defeat against Facelad in Division One despite Leo Gibbon hitting a treble. Michael Alderman was Facelad’s hat-trick hero with Jerry Clynes, Mark Freestone and Darren O’Brien also on target.

Phoenix beat Snug Bar 3-2 with goals from Bernard Bradshaw, Matt Berry and Sam Bozier and two goals by Tom Simmons was enough for Plough & Harrow to defeat AFC Mymms 2-0.

Aidan Golds’ 17th of the season earned Blacksmiths a 1-1 draw with Oaks.

Royston Rangers drew 3-3 with Division Two leaders Welwyn Warriors with Glenn Johnson, Karl McGroary and Cameron Ferguson their scorers. Welwyn’s replies came from Osward Kakande (two) and Steven Mee.

In Division Three Hanburys picked up a solid 4-0 win over Hatfield Mosquito with Josh Whelan and Chris McElligott among the scorers.

Wheathampstead 89 thumped Royston Rangers Res 9-0 with Lee Bennett bagging five backed up by Adam Hall, Ian Ward, Liam Picton and Lee Goldsmith.

TNF beat Hatfield Seniors 4-3 with Joe Pleece, Edward Gray, Sean Sullivan and an own goal while Aaron Puleston (two) and Curtis Warner scored for Seniors.

St Albans Warriors lost 2-0 to Blacksmiths Res thanks to goals from John Armitt and Joe Bragg.

And in the Supplementary Cup a Phillip Lythgoe hat-trick and a Steve Harris single saw Skew Bridge Rothamsted beat Harpenden Colts OB 4-2.

Results

Division One: Facelad 6 The Beehive 4; Phoenix 0 Snug Bar 2; Plough & Harrow 2 AFC Mymms 0; Oaks 1 Blacksmiths 1.

Division Two: BWSC 1 Mermaid 3; Welwyn Warriors 3 Royston Rangers 3.

Division Three: Hanburys 4 Hatfield Mosquito 0; TNF 4 Hatfield Seniors 3; Wheathampstead ‘89 9 Royston Rangers Res 0; Blacksmiths Res 2 St Albans Warriors 0.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup semi-final: Pioneer Selection 4 AFC Cheshunt 5.

Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup quarter-final: Blackberry Jacks 4 AFC London Road 2 (aet).

Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup quarter-final: FC Potters Bar 3 Phoenix Res 1.

Herts Advertiser Junior Cup semi-final: Brookmans Park A 2 Marshalswick Rovers 3.

Supplementary Cup extra-preliminary round: Skew Bridge Rothamsted 4 Harpenden Colts OB 2.