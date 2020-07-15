Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: No emergancies as City Hospital wait patiently for treble success

PUBLISHED: 13:56 17 July 2020

City Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

City Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Sometimes you really do need to be 21 before you get the key to the door – and the door for Herts Ad Sunday League side City Hospital was to that of their trophy cabinet.

City Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLCity Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The club had not tasted success in their first 21 seasons but like London buses, three trophies came along at once.

It was their reserves who had a season to remember in 1990-1991 winning the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup.

It was the Junior Cup that provided the first bit of silverware as goals from brothers Mick and Dave Tilney and a Marti Hudson penalty gave them a 3-0 win over Riders Sports Res.

Tom Bond and Paul Stewart were the scorers as the Reserves Cup was captured in a 2-0 victory over league rivals Cell Barnes.

City Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLCity Hospital Reserves won the Division Four title, the Reserves Cup and the Junior Cup in 1991. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

But the highlight of the year though was the league title.

They won 17 of their 18 games and only dropped points in a 3-3 draw against Cell Barnes.

Stewart and Mick Tilney were among the team’s leading scorers with 19 and 18 respectively but they were both beaten to the golden boot by Kevin Randall who managed 26.

