Herts Ad Sunday League: Bricket Wood banish Euro 96 blues with reasons to be cheerful - one, two, three

PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 July 2020

Former Arsenal manager and player Terry Neil with the Bricket Wood players at the club’s presentation evening. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

It began with the memory of the summer still haunting most English football fans but they would soon be forgotten for Herts Ad Sunday League season Bricket Wood as they turned the 1996-1997 campaign into something special.

The took the honours in all three of the league’s domestic competitions.

It started with 86 goals firing them to the Premier Division title, five points ahead of nearest rivals Chequers, and they followed it up with a 3-1 success over Parkwood United in the final of the Knockout Cup.

Gary Sippetts scored twice that day and Dave Ross once and along with Gary McGregor, those three proved to be a fearsome front three.

Ross would finish the season on 33 goals, with McGregor hitting 30 and Sippetts 26.

And all three were on target as they completed the treble with a 5-2 mauling of Wheathampstead in the Challenge Cup, Ross claiming a hat-trick.

They may still wish that Gazza’s studs were an inch longer but it was still a year to remember.

