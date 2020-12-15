Herts Ad Sunday League: Skew Bridge claim fifth Knockout Cup title with victory over Blackberry Jacks

Skew Bridge celebrate winning the Knockout Cup against Blackberry Jacks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Skew Bridge claimed the Herts Ad Sunday League Knockout Cup for the fifth time thanks to a 4-1 win over Blackberry Jacks.

Mark Hitchcock puts Skew Bridge ahead in the Knockout Cup final against Blackberry Jacks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Mark Hitchcock puts Skew Bridge ahead in the Knockout Cup final against Blackberry Jacks. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Played at Cotlandswick, home of London Colney, the defending champions had to overcome a heavy pitch as well as difficult opponents but the pair still served up an entertaining game.

The game looked full of goals from the off. Skew pushed forward at every opportunity but it was Jacks who nearly scored first, however, when they latched on to a long ball forward.

Matt Lord in the Skew goal was equal to the shot though.

And slowly they gained the initiative. Mark Hitchcock scored twice for them, either side of a rocket from Naseem Shahbab Ali which had hauled Jacks level.

The second of Hitchcock’s goals came from a Harry Hunt cross and he supplied another ball in which led to a penalty before half-time, Ben Warren scoring from the spot to make it 3-1.

And it was no surprise that Hunt also found himself onto the score-sheet, the veteran goal poacher netting after a brilliant move to secure the win.

Tony Golder was named as Skew’s man of the match while Ali took that honour for Jacks.

In the league, Brookmans Park returned to the top of the Premier Division thanks to a second-half thunderbolt from Scott de la Fuente in a 1-0 win against Hilltop.

Phoenix scored six for the second week running, beating Beehive 6-2 for whom Jake Joseph scored twice, while AFC London Road and AFC Rangers played out a 3-3 draw, the Road goals coming from Bertie Squires-Adams, James Todd and Jon Clements.

In Division One FC Welwyn had an emphatic 6-2 win away to BWSC thanks to goals from Matty Standen, Sean Bretell, Dan Harper and Dalton Fenton, the last two both scoring twice. Martin Garvey and Dan Taylor replied for BWSC.

Ellis Constantinou hit a hat-trick as Herts Lions got the best win of their season, beating Verulam OB 5-1. Omar Bounyafe and Jermaine Sandiford got the other goals.

And a solitary goal from Matt Taylor helped AFC London Road Res to a 1-0 win against Hilltop Res.

Pinewood come out 1-0 winners against Little Heath in Division Two, Daniel Stockman scoring from an Aaron O’Connor cross, while Welwyn Warriors won 2-0 against New Greens, Gabs Asare-Bekoe hitting both.

League leaders Player Packs dropped two points after a thrilling 4-4 draw with AFC Mymms. Ross Parsons scored two and Adam Mead and Alfie Carberry one each.

A hat-trick from Liam Picton and one for Ross Evans gave Wheathampstead ‘89 a 4-2 win over Oaks.

TNF had a comfortable 3-0 win against Borehamwood Raiders in Division Three with goals from Ross Southgate, Jonny Tanton and Steve Orchard.

High-flying Mermaid picked up their seventh win of the year, a 4-2 win over Wishing Well courtesy of Chris Wilding, Miles Habashi, Stephen Maitland and Joe Geddes.

Wheathampstead Wanderers beat Beehive Res 2-0, Nick Casadei and Frankie Buckler their scorers, while Phoenix Res’ 6-0 success over Royston Rangers was their biggest of the season. Sam Bozier starred with four while James Townshend and Matt Berry added singles.

Brookmans Park Res came back from a goal down to win 3-1 against St Albans Warriors in Division Three. Mike Donkin, Ronan Nevin and Andy Peet replied after Dennie Williams had put Warriors ahead.

Marshalswick Rovers twice came from behind to beat Hatfield Mosquito 4-2, Alex Messam and Steve Bellard both scoring twice.

Royston Rangers Res gave league leaders Hatfield Seniors an almighty fright when they took a 2-0 lead but Curtis Warner (two), Henry Peters and Michael Curtis meant it finished 4-2 to the top dogs.

Joe Swadling and Dan Hedges were on target as The Wrestlers beat Phoenix A 2-0.