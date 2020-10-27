Herts Ad Sunday League: Gap at the top of the Premier Division shrinks after win for Beehive and loss for Brookmans Park

The Premier Division table in the Herts Ad Sunday League was turned on its head with a number of eye-catching results.

Ally Hill of Phoenix (left) moves in on the Hilltop goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Ally Hill of Phoenix (left) moves in on the Hilltop goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Beehive moved to within three points of league leaders Brookmans Park after a 3-0 win over AFC London Road, undoubtedly their best performance of the season.

Nathan Dimmock got two and Nial Lysaught one as Road’s keeper and the post kept the score down.

They are so close to the top spot thanks to Brookmans Park’s first defeat in over 12 months, a 3-2 reverse to Plough & Harrow. They led twice courtesy of two Callum Batlis penalties but a double from man of the match George Naismith and a single for Billy Small saw Plough take the win.

Six Bells defeated AFC Rangers 2-0, Aaron Ames opening the scoring with a sublime chip into the top corner before Alfie Seeby got the second.

Hilltop meanwhile won 3-1 against Phoenix with Hayden Evanson, Tom Mardle and Ryan Nelson on target.

There was an 11-goal thriller in Division One as Verulam Old Boys upset the form book by ending BWSC’s unbeaten record with a 6-5 win.

Luke Ferdinand was in inspired form scoring four goals with Jack Davies and Alessandro adding singles as Verulam got their first win of the campaign. Alex Garvey also hit four goals for BWSC and Mickey White one.

FC Welwyn and Hilltop Res battled it out in a derby before Welwyn won 4-1 with goals from Dan Harper, Ben Smith and Matt Standen (two).

Alex Songaila and Tom Law were the scorers for Snug Bar in their 2-1 win over AFC London Road Res.

In Division Two Welwyn Warriors and Little Heath shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Steven Mee scoring for Warriors with Xavi Sweeney replying for Heath.

League leaders Player Packs overcame Pinewood 3-0 with Sam Bugg on the two-goal mark and Ross Parsons getting a single. Steve O’Reilly was their stand-out player.

A 6-0 success for AFC Mymms against Oaks was their best of the season, Ashley Fongho bagging four of them and Michael Adeyemi and Dami Salami the others.

Borehamwood Raiders picked up their second win in Division Three by beating TNF 2-0. The goals came from Alex Besgrove and Daniel White.

James Townsend, Dean Bartley, Shenanahl Samarasinghe and Liam Addlesee were the scorers as Phoenix Res won 4-2 against Royston Rangers, for whom Phil Gallagher and Cameron Ferguson replied.

Wheathampstead Wanderers shook league leaders Mermaid with a 4-1 win. Chris Rutter scored for Mermaid but Jack Litter, Mali Sunisha and Frankie Buckler (two) gave the three points to Wheato.

The top goalscorers of the day were Wrestlers who won 9-0 against Royston Rangers Res in Division Four. Ashley Kingston and Dan Hedges both scored hat-tricks with Darryl Milham, Richard Cooke and Joe Smith adding singles.

Welwyn Warriors Res completed the double over Welwyn Pegasus thanks to a 4-2 win. A hat-trick from Lucian Antippa did the damage and he was brought down for the penalty, scored by Ryan Spencer, that made it four.

Jack Kendrick-Gibson scored both for Pegasus.

A double from Andy Peet wasn’t enough for Brookmans Park Res as they lost 4-2 to leaders Hatfield Seniors.

Harpenden Colts OB Res are through to the final of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win over Herts Lions.

The evenly-matched sides were level at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the Lions goals sandwiching efforts from Giles Cunnington and Ollie Lacey.

However, a penalty from Sam Spranger in the extra 30 minutes proved decisive.