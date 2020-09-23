Herts Ad Sunday League: Player Packs end unbeaten run of Welwyn Warriors

Ashley Kingston of Wrestlers scoring one of his five goals against Phoenix A. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Player Packs put an end to Welwyn Warriors’ unbeaten start in the Herts Ad Sunday League season with a 3-2 success.

Callum Baylis scores the first of his two goals for Brookmans Park against Six Bells. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Callum Baylis scores the first of his two goals for Brookmans Park against Six Bells. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They looked to have things well in hand during the Division Two clash, taking a 2-0 lead and also missing a penalty when Kyle Honey made a good save.

But even though Connor Cosgrave and Tyler Douglas equalised for Welwyn, Packs managed to grab a third and take the win.

Adam Mead, Kyle McLeish and Jay Champkins-Drein were their scorers.

Tom Pegram gave Pinewood a 1-0 win over Little Heath while Harpenden Colts Old Boys and New Greens drew 2-2.

Sam Spranger and an Ozzie Bolton equaliser cancelled out efforts from George Irving and Nick Farmer for Greens.

For the second week running the individual performance of the day came in Division Four and again it came from Ashley Kingston of Wrestlers.

He had scored five last week and just to prove that was no fluke he did exactly the same as his side won 6-0 against Phoenix A. Darryl Milham got the other goal.

Hatfield Seniors meanwhile won the battle of two unbeaten sides with an 8-1 success over Welwyn Pegasus. Gregor Mackintosh got four of them, Curtis Warner added a brace and singles came from Jack Freund and Harrison Riseley. Jack Kendrick-Gibson replied for Pegasus.

Brookmans Park Res beat Royston Rangers Res 5-2 with two goals from Henry Chapman leading the way and Welwyn Warriors Res drew 1-1 with Marshalswick Rovers.

Callum Baylis scored twice in the last 15 minutes as Brookmans Park beat Six Bells 2-1 in the Premier Division, Harry Seeby the scorer for Bells.

Skew Bridge won 4-0 against Phoenix, Stuart Brown, Mark Hitchcock, James Russell and Harry Hunt getting the goals, and two goals from Jon Clements helped AFC London Road to a 2-1 win over AFC Rangers.

Plough & Harrow and Blackberry Jacks drew 1-1, Dominic Learoyd scoring for the Plough and Matthew Femi Taiwo for Jacks.

Herts Lions recorded their first win of the season in Division One defeating AFC London Road Res 4-3. Youssef Enajar hit three and Luis Danton one.

Matt Standen bagged both goals as FC Welwyn won 2-0 against Borehamwood Rovers while there was a 2-2 draw between Verulam OB and Harpenden Colts OB. Santino Lewis-Failla and Olakunle Bakare scored for Verulam, Edi Bokciu and George Calderara for Harpenden.

Ben Conrad got a hat-trick and there was two from Ashley Defries as Beehive Res beat Phoenix Res 4-1 in Division Three. Craig Clarke and Adam Payne got the others with James Townshend on target for Phoenix.

TNF came back to win 4-2 against Mermaid, Ross Southgate, Max Bull, Luke Parker and an own goal their scorers and Chris Wilding (two) and Devan Desai Mermaid’s, while Brandon Green’s effort was not enough for Borehamwood Raiders as they lost 2-1 to Forza Watford.

Wishing Well and Wheathampstead Wanderers shared nine goals, Well getting the win 5-4. Sam Waller (two), Blake Manning and Joe Hailey got their goals while Tom Carter got two for Wanderers and Nick Casadei and Alfie Kavanagh one each.

Blacksmiths made it through to only their second Herts Ad Intermediate Cup final after 1-0 win over Royston Rangers in a titanic struggle. Matt Balser got the winner for the Smiths with 20 minutes to go while Luke Fountain was Royston’s star man.