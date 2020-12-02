Herts Ad Sunday League: Intermediate Cup up for grabs straight off the bat as league makes return

Division Four Wrestlers are the top scorers in the Herts Ad Sunday League. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

The Herts Ad Sunday League is back from its enforced suspension and it will return with a bang – with the first bit of silverware up for grabs.

FC Welwyn are top of the table in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL FC Welwyn are top of the table in Division Three of the Herts Ad Sunday League. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

It was decided that while last season’s league campaign would end early because of the lockdown, the cup competitions would be carried over.

The remaining rounds were played this season and the first of the finals, the Intermediate Cup, will be decided on Sunday when Blacksmiths face-off against Harpenden Colts OB Res at London Colney’s Cotlandswick ground in a 2pm kick-off.

There will also be a full league programme with Premier Division leaders Brookmans Park and still undefeated Skew Bridge going toe-to-toe

AFC London Road play Hilltop while AFC Rangers will be looking to add to their one win in their opening five games when they face Plough & Harrow.

It is top versus bottom in Division One with leaders FC Welwyn taking on basement club Verulam Old Boys.

Second place Borehamwood Rovers play Hilltop Res and fourth place Harpenden Colts OB will be hoping to move up one position and above opponents BWSC in what is expected to be a tough clash.

Player Packs restart with a five-point lead in Division Two, struggling New Greens first up for them, and Wheathampstead ‘89, one of the fancied sides for the title at the start of the season, will come up against bottom club, St George’s.

Mermaid are top dogs in Division Three, and will be expected to hold on to that against bottom club Royston Rangers, but they need to be wary of Forza Watford who are hot on their heels. They play Phoenix Res.

Beehive Res have a tricky game against TNF and Borehamwood Raiders will want to show that they are a much better club than their sixth position suggests, starting with a game against Wishing Well.

Hanburys play Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four leaders, Hatfield Seniors will play Welwyn Warriors Res and the league’s top scorers, Wrestlers, will be eyeing more goals against mid-table Marshalswick Rovers.

St Albans Warriors, who are still looking for their first win, face Phoenix ‘A’, five points above them, while another struggling side Royston Rangers Res play Hatfield Mosquito.

Fixtures, Sunday (December 6)

HASL Premier Division: AFC London Road v Hilltop; AFC Rangers v Plough & Harrow; Blackberry Jacks v Phoenix; Brookmans Park v Skew Bridge; Six Bells v The Beehive.

HASL Division One: FC Welwyn v Verulam Old Boys; Harpenden Colts OB v BWSC; Hilltop Res v Borehamwood Rovers; Snug Bar v Herts Lions.

HASL Division Two: AFC Mymms v Little Heath; Player Packs v New Greens; St George’s v Wheathampstead ‘89; Welwyn Warriors v Oaks.

HASL Division Three: Mermaid v Royston Rangers; Phoenix Res v Forza Watford; TNF v The Beehive Res; The Wishing Well v Borehamwood Raiders; Wheathampstead Wanderers v Hanburys.

HASL Division Four: Brookmans Park Res v Welwyn Pegasus; Marshalswick Rovers v The Wrestlers; Royston Rangers Res v Hatfield Mosquito; St Albans Warriors v Phoenix A; Welwyn Warriors Res v Hatfield Seniors.

HASL Junior Cup final: Blacksmiths v Harpenden Colts OB Res.