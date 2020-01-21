Herts Ad Sunday League: Plough & Harrow get the edge in seven-goal thriller

Plough & Harrow player shoot for goal under pressure from an AFC London Road player. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

A great battle between two equally matched sides eventually ended in a narrow 4-3 win for Plough & Harrow over AFC London Road in the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AFC London Road’'s Eamon Rogers in the thick of the action from a corner. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL AFC London Road’'s Eamon Rogers in the thick of the action from a corner. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Plough took an early lead in the first half through a well-taken goal from Ben Nice but London Road stormed back to even up the score through James Todd.

And the goals kept coming from both sides as Billy Small, Josh Panther and an absolute screamer from Josh Small gave Plough the win.

Todd scored two penalties to complete his hat-trick but was still on the losing side.

Plough's man of the match went to Panther who put in a solid and great performance.

Phoenix completed the double over Oaks with a 2-1 success.

The goals came from star man Bernard Bradshaw and Harry Amponsem.

Brookmans Park completed the double over Welwyn Warriors in Division One with a comprehensive 6-2 victory.

They did it the hard way though having found themselves 2-1 down midway through the first period.

However, some clinical finishing saw Park gain the lead before the break and then go on and secure the points with some really well-taken goals.

James Smith got two of them while there was one each for Callum Baylis, Grant Noble, Carl Webb and Adam Davies.

In a very tight game from the off Six Bells enjoyed the lions share of possession in a very tight game from the off against AFC Mymms but they were left hanging on to a 2-1 win.

Stand-in captain Ryan Houghton put the Bells in front in the first half, beating the offside trap and rounding the keeper before slotting the ball into the net.

And they started fast after the intervl as well with in-form Jay Telford putting Mark Hayes through to make it 2-0.

But Mymms were a threat throughout the contest and they got a goal back with 15 minutes to go making it a tense finish.

Man of the match for Six Bells was Mike Owolabi.

BWSC completed the double over Pinewood thanks to a 5-2 victory.

Star of the show was Mickey White with a hat-trick while Alex Garvey was also on the scoresheet.

There were two 4-1 victories in Division Three.

Welwyn Warriors Res continued their good form of late by getting the first of them over 10-man Hatfield Seniors.

Allan Johnston opened the scoring from a corner before stand-in goalkeeper Oliver Tindale saved a penalty.

Seniors put up a great fight in the second half and were unlucky not to take something from the game.

They scored from a corner either side of a Josh Jordan brace that gave Welwyn a 3-1 lead.

Joe Marshall-Zeal scored from outside the box to seal the tie but it was 16-year-old Lucian Antippa who stood out at right back with an excellent display.

Blacksmiths A got the second 4-1 success by beating Forza Watford. John Armitt got a hat-trick for them while Daniel Wilson got the other.

Results, Sunday (January 19)

Premier Division: Oaks 1 Phoenix 2; Plough & Harrow 4 AFC London Road 3.

Division One: Six Bells 2 AFC Mymms 1; BWSC 5 Pinewood 2; Welwyn Warriors 2 Brookmans Park 6.

Division Three: Blacksmiths A 4 Forza Watford 1; Welwyn Warriors Res 4 Hatfield Seniors 1.

Fixtures, Sunday (January 26)

Premier Division: Blacksmiths v Phoenix; Herts Cheetahs v Skew Bridge.

Division One: BWSC v Welwyn Warriors; Hilltop Res v Brookmans Park; Pinewood v AFC Mymms; Six Bells v The Beehive.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res v Royston Rangers; Harpenden Colts OB v Herts Lions; Mermaid v TNF, Phoenix Res v Wheathampstead '89; St George v The Wrestlers.

Division Three: Brookmans Park Res v Hanburys; Hatfield Mosquito v Blacksmiths A; Phoenix A v Marshalswick Rovers; Royston Rangers Res v St Albans Warriors; Welwyn Warriors Res v The Gate.

Herts Sunday Junior Cup quarter-final: Forza Watford v AC Malone.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup quarter-final: New Greens v Plough & Harrow.

Herts Ad Knockout Cup round two: AFC London Road v AFC Rangers.

Herts Ad Challenge Cup round one: Snug Bar v Oaks.

Herts Ad Intermediate Cup round two: Manor v Harpenden Colts OB Res.