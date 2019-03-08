Hat-trick hero Woods leads Rangers to superb start as season gets under way

Two goals in a minute paved the way for a strong start to the Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division season for AFC Rangers as they picked up a 4-1 win against AFC London Road.

Jack Woods was the star man for Rangers with a hat-trick while Jacob Noonan hit a single.

Lee Benning was Road's outstanding player.

Blackberry Jacks also started well with a 3-1 win against Oaks. Moses Olalyeye was on the mark for them along with Brad Gorman and Anthony Simms.

Newcomers Herts Cheetahs suffered a nightmare opening game as they were thumped 10-1 by Hilltop, Dennis Fraser scoring their goal.

Skew Bridge look set for another good season after a 6-1 victory against Phoenix. Ed Frost and James Elliott got two each and Stuart Brown and Steve Harris the others.

Brookmans Park fell to a 4-1 defeat against Borehamwood Allstars in Division One, a Grant Noble goal their only consolation.

Ryan Sutherland (two), Brendon Green and Cyrus Babie got the Allstars goals.

Robert Bennett, Alex Garvey and Martin Garvey were on target as BWSC won 3-0 against AFC Mymms while Beehive had the benefit of two own goals in a 5-0 success against Pinewood.

Ryan Ewhare and Zach Wallace were the other scorers.

There were seven different scorers as Welwyn Warriors won 4-3 against Six Bells. Alex Howard, Declan Crummey, John Malone and Daniel Armstrong got Welwyn's goals while Ryan Houghton, Chris Griffin and Adeyinka Adeyoyin were the Bells scorers.

The same was true as Wheathampstead beat Manor 7-0 in Division Two, Dan Hathaway, Paul Gambrill, Nicholas Ward, Liam Picton, Lee Bennett, Adam Hall and David Cook the scorers.

Harpenden Colts OBs won 2-1 against Phoenix Res, Patrick Brown and Alex Dennehy scoring for the Colts, while newcomers Herts Lions made an impressive start beating The Wrestlers 4-2, Ayoub Enajar, Omar Bounyafe, Munir Welch and Nabil Welch all on target.

Jimmy Talbot scored both as Blacksmiths Res in a 2-2 draw with Royston Rangers but Jon Tanton and William Ellis strikes weren't enough as TNF lost 5-2 on Mermaid.

Brookmans Park Res drew 1-1 with Hatfield Seniors in Division Three, Henry Chapman scoring for Park and Michael Curtis for Hatfield, while St Albans Warriors fought back to draw 2-2 against Forza Watford. Liam Daley with both of them.

Harpenden Colts Res started with a 5-0 win over Marshalswick Rovers with a hat-trick from Dan Dradley and one each for Tom Marino and Sam Spranger.

Hanburys won 3-0 against Welwyn Warriors Res with goals from Harry Fennel, Marc Winch and Jim Lynch.

Results

Premier Division: AFC Rangers 4 AFC London Road 0; Blackberry Jacks 3 Oaks 1; Herts Cheetahs 1 Hilltop 10; Skew Bridge 6 Phoenix 1.

Division One: BWSC 3 AFC Mymms 0; Hilltop Res 2 Snug Bar 0; Pinewood 0 The Beehive 5; Six Bells 3 Welwyn Warriors 4; Brookmans Park 1 Borehamwood Allstars 4.

Division Two: Herts Lions 4 The Wrestlers 2; Phoenix Res 1 Harpenden Colts OB 2; Royston Rangers 2 Blacksmiths Res 2; TNF 2 Mermaid 5; Wheathampstead '89 7 Manor 0.

Division Three: Hanburys 3 Welwyn Warriors Res 0; Harpenden Colts OB Res 5 Marshalswick Rovers 0; Hatfield Seniors 1 Brookmans Park Res 1; Phoenix A 0 Royston Rangers Res 2; St Albans Warriors 2 Forza Watford 2; Blacksmiths A v Hatfield Mosquito (home win).

Fixtures

Premier Division: Hilltop v AFC Rangers; AFC London Road v Blackberry Jacks; Skew Bridge v Herts Cheetahs; Phoenix v Plough & Harrow; Oaks v Blacksmiths.

Division One: Snug Bar v Six Bells; The Beehive v Brookmans Park; AFC Mymms v Pinewood; Borehamwood Allstars v BWSC.

Division Two: Blacksmiths Res v New Greens; Harpenden Colts OB v Royston Rangers; The Wrestlers v St George; Manor v Herts Lions; Mermaid v Phoenix Res.

Division Three: Brookmans Park Res v The Gate; Forza Watford v Blacksmiths A; Marshalswick Rovers v St Albans Warriors; Phoenix A v Hatfield Seniors; Royston Rangers Res v Hanburys.