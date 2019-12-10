A dirty dozen for Blacksmiths second-string makes them lords of the Manor

Charlie Hunter of Blacksmiths Res shoots past Manor keeper Michael Kenovan. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Blacksmiths Reserves were far too strong for Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division Two basement club Manor as they stormed to a 12-2 win.

Blacksmiths Reserves' Jamie Sharp puts the Manor defence under pressure. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Blacksmiths Reserves' Jamie Sharp puts the Manor defence under pressure. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Nathan Lock continued his fine form in front of goal with four while there were two each for Jimmy Talbot and Charlie Hunter.

Matt Balser, Jake Smith, Jamie Sharp and Daniel Abrey-Theodorou completed the win while Alexander Michaelides and Hakeen Doyley got Manor's goals.

Cameron Ferguson's penalty was good enough for Royston Rangers to make it three wins in a row with a 1-0 success against Wrestlers.

Herts Lions recorded one of their best results of the season with a 3-2 defeat of Wheathampstead '89. Omar Bounyafe (two) and Finbar King were the scorers.

An impressive performance by Tom Anderson was the highlight of New Greens' 4-1 win against Phoenix Res. He got one as did Nick Farmer while Charlie Adam Betts hit two. Ross Whinnett scored for Phoenix.

Up in the Premier Division a very even game between two well matched teams in Plough & Harrow and Blackberry Jacks was finally decided by a solitary strike from Plough's Ayjan Gurgur.

Goals by Ed Frost and Stuart Brown plus an outstanding performance from Nathan Dawes saw Skew Bridge defeat Phoenix 3-2. Ally Hill and Scott Melville scored for Phoenix.

BWSC ended a three-game losing streak in Division One with a 4-2 win against Snug Bar. Robert Bennett (two), Alex Garvey and Mark Starnes got their goals while Bradley Morrison and Cameron Leigrave replied for Snug.

In Division Three Brookmans Park Res left it late to rescue a point against Hatfield Seniors in a 3-3 draw. Park had led 2-0 through Gabrielle Casagrande and Dale Griffiths, but were pegged back and found themselves 3-2 down at half-time.

Connor Bartlett, Curtis Warner and Scott Murray scored for Seniors but Casagrande's second in the 93rd minute secured the draw.

Royston Rangers Res and Phoenix 'A' battled to a 1-1 draw in a match between two sides fighting at the wrong end of the division.

After a goalless first half Royston took the lead with a great strike from Ashley Boukhet but despite the brilliance of keeper Darren Foster, Gustav Grant finally found a way through for Phoenix in the final minutes.

The Gate failed to score for the first time this season as they lost 2-0 against Blacksmiths 'A'. Jack Ray was Gate's top player.

A goal-laden second half saw Six Bells beat Blacksmiths 5-3 in round two of the Herts Ad Knockout Cup. It was 0-0 at half-time but four goals from Harry Seeby and one for Chris Griffen sent them through. Jonny Rowlands (two) and Sam Dempsey got the Blacksmiths reply.

A goal and a starring performance by Jamie Jones gave Oaks a 1-0 win against TNF in round one.

Hilltop battled to a 5-1 win over Herts Cheetahs in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup, Nathan Gullin's solo goal the only reply for Cheetahs for whom Dan Rossan.

Harpenden Colts OB Res shocked their first team counterparts with a 2-0 win in the first round of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup.

Ollie Lacey's corner was headed in by Giles Cunnington in the first half and the assister made sure in the second half with a 30-yard strike.

Hanburys gave Mermaid a competitive game but eventually the latter took the spoils in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win.

It had earlier finished 1-1 after extra time with Hanburys' Ryan Hamilton cancelling out an own goal.