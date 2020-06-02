Herts Ad Sunday League set to celebrate 60 years in style as new teams flock to join

AFC London Road will play in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division next season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

The Herts Ad Sunday League heads into its 60th season full of optimism despite the previous campaign being suspended and voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AGM, which this year was held on video conferencing software Zoom, saw nine new teams join the fray.

It brings the total in the league up to 50 and means there will be one new division added, with each of the five steps now holding 10 teams each.

AFC London Road, who were declared joint winners of the Herts Sunday Senior Cup after reaching the final last year, will have a reserve side play in Division One.

The new season will also see the introduction of Player Packs, Little Heath, Verulam Old Boys, Borehamwood Raiders, Borehamwood Rovers, Wheathampstead Wanderers, Welwyn Pegasus and FC Welwyn.

The make-up of the league for 2020-2021 is as follows:

Premier Division: AFC London Road, AFC Rangers, Blackberry Jacks, Brookmans Park, Hilltop, Phoenix, Plough & Harrow, Six Bells, Skew Bridge, The Beehive.

Division One: AFC London Road Res, Blacksmiths, Borehamwood Rovers, BWSC, FC Welwyn, Harpenden Colts OB, Herts Lions, Hilltop Res, Snug Bar, Verulam OB.

Division Two: AFC Mymms, Harpenden Colts OB Res, Little Heath, New Greens, Oaks, Pinewood, Player Packs, St Georges, Welwyn Warriors, Wheathampstead 89.

Division Three: Borehamwood Raiders, Forza Watford, Hanburys, Mermaid, Phoenix Res, Royston Rangers, TNF, The Beehive Res, The Gate, Wheathampstead Wanderers.

Division Four: Brookmans Park Res, Hatfield Mosquitoes, Hatfield Seniors, Marshalswick Rovers, Phoenix A, Royston Rangers Res, St Albans Warriors, The Wrestlers, Welwyn Pegasus, Welwyn Warriors Res.

The committee for the 60th anniversary is made up of Roy Scott (president), Jim Lynch (chairman), Peter Fisher (secretary/referee secretary), Les Crabtree (Herts FA liaison secretary), Jean Hubball (treasurer), Brian Wright (registration secretary), Paul Mott (fixture secretary) plus Graham Coleman and Allan Johnston.

They hope to finalise all outstanding cup finals from the voided season at the start of the new year.