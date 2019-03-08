Harry Lewis pleased youngsters get their chance at Colney Heath

Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harry Lewis says the fact that Colney Heath are not nervous about blooding young players is a huge positive for the club - and one he is delighted to have received.

The defender has broken into the first-team picture over the last season or two and is hoping he can now maintain that position.

He said: "You don't get that with many teams in our league where youngsters are given a real try in the first team.

"But you can see it throughout the club, from our U18s to the reserves as well, we've got youth coming through all the way and that's really positive.

"We try to give youngsters as many opportunities as possible and they've all got the ability to play.

"Luckily I was one of them a couple of seasons ago and I've just stuck with it and hopefully cemented my place."

And with the kids leading the charge, he is hopeful of a good season.

"We've brought in some new players, some we've seen play before and we know that they've got serious quality," he said.

"We've got such a strong team this season and everybody is fighting for their place which is making everybody work that extra bit harder.

"That's great to see though because it means we are going to go even further forward in the league."