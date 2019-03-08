Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harry Lewis pleased youngsters get their chance at Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 18:37 02 August 2019

Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Harry Lewis says the fact that Colney Heath are not nervous about blooding young players is a huge positive for the club - and one he is delighted to have received.

Colney Heath's Harry Lewis. Picture: KARYN HADDONColney Heath's Harry Lewis. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The defender has broken into the first-team picture over the last season or two and is hoping he can now maintain that position.

He said: "You don't get that with many teams in our league where youngsters are given a real try in the first team.

"But you can see it throughout the club, from our U18s to the reserves as well, we've got youth coming through all the way and that's really positive.

"We try to give youngsters as many opportunities as possible and they've all got the ability to play.

"Luckily I was one of them a couple of seasons ago and I've just stuck with it and hopefully cemented my place."

And with the kids leading the charge, he is hopeful of a good season.

"We've brought in some new players, some we've seen play before and we know that they've got serious quality," he said.

"We've got such a strong team this season and everybody is fighting for their place which is making everybody work that extra bit harder.

"That's great to see though because it means we are going to go even further forward in the league."

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Liquidated St Albans foraging pub making one last hurrah to go for award

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Flamstead villagers pull together as murder investigation continues

A 71-year-old woman who lived in the almshouses in Flamstead was pronounced dead on Saturday July 27.

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

Council pay for accommodation for children linked to stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Liquidated St Albans foraging pub making one last hurrah to go for award

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Flamstead villagers pull together as murder investigation continues

A 71-year-old woman who lived in the almshouses in Flamstead was pronounced dead on Saturday July 27.

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

Council pay for accommodation for children linked to stabbing. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harry Lewis pleased youngsters get their chance at Colney Heath

Harry Lewis in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Merson confident St Albans can make play-offs after previous disappointments

Sam Merson of St Albans during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Fight continues to save car wash at Wheathampstead Golf Course

A car wash business has been asked to leave Wheathampstead Golf Course by St Albans District Council. Picture: Wheathampstead Golf Course

Indie night raises more than £500 for St Albans charity

The Common People indie night DJs Colin Toms (left) and Ed the Saint presented a cheque for £570 to Melanie from Centre 33 in St Albans. Picture: Jon Prayer

More mature and confident Longe-King looking to help St Albans into play-off race

David Longe-King of St Albans clears the ball during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists