Harry Kane: Premier League season can’t go on indefinitely and ‘there needs to be a point when enough is enough’

PUBLISHED: 09:17 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 30 March 2020

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has said the Premier League may have to follow non-league’s example and consider finishing the season.

The Three Lions skipper fears any delay to the Premier League season beyond June could impact the 2022 World Cup.

With all action already suspended until at least April 30 it is expected that the delay will be extended, with no suggestion when the top flight or EFL will restart as the country battles against the pandemic.

The Euro 2020 finals have already been pushed back to next year but Kane, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, insisted the season should not be allowed to drift.

“The further this season is pushed on, it would have such a big knock-on effect for next season, with the Euros in 2021, and even the World Cup 2022,” said Kane in an Instagram Live conversation with Jamie Redknapp.

“Football is secondary at the moment. I know there still has to be plans in place and I’m sure everyone is trying to do that.

“I know the Premier League will do everything they can to finish the season and that they are looking at every option possible.

“We do need to try to finish the season but there needs to be a point where enough’s enough.

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that but obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

“Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

