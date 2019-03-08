Advanced search

Harpenden Town hit back late as Blunden earns draw at Dunstable to extend run

PUBLISHED: 08:34 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 07 November 2019

Chris Blunden (pic Karyn Haddon)

Archant

Chris Blunden equalised in the closing moments to secure a point for Harpenden in a 2-2 draw with Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division rivals Dunstable Town, writes Toby Howe.

Harpenden came close in the early stages with good work down the left side resulting in set-piece opportunities and Blunden saw a curling free kick saved low to the goalkeeper's left.

The first goal came from the home side when a Dunstable corner was dangerously dipped into the Harps box and glanced past Alex Desmond by Davide Pobbe.

The scoreline remained unchanged at the break, but the second half started with a positive reaction from Marti Standen's men.

A low cross by Harvey Scott bounced to Blunden who looped a 15-yard shot wide of the left post.

Harpenden deservedly netted their first goal with Nathan McGreevy waltzing into the box and finishing his run by slotting the ball past the keeper to make it 1-1.

And Harpenden kept the pressure on the home side with a couple more opportunities from the likes of Matt Standen, who saw efforts either dismissed by Dunstable defenders or fire wide.

Dunstable weathered the pressure well, however, and diminished hopes of a point for Harpenden with another quick corner to the front post which was glanced in by Joe Hankins to make it 2-1.

Nevertheless, Harpenden were persistent again in their attacks and equalised in the latter stages of the game to earn a share of the spoils.

A corner was knocked out by the Dunstable defence to the feet of McGreevy who released an effort and saw it deflected into a goalmouth scramble.

And a final effort from Blunden found the back of the net to ensure Harps did not come away empty-handed and extended their unbeaten run in the league to five matches.

*Harpenden lost 2-0 at Biggleswade United in the Premier Division Cup on Tuesday.

Enrique Amador and David Parkinson netted for the home side to secure their victory.

Harps are due to host leaders Tring Athletic at Rothamstead Park on Saturday and then welcome Leverstock Green for a Herts Senior Challenge Cup match on Tuesday.

