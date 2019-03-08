Advanced search

New-look Harpenden Town progressing to next stage of pre-season campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:36 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 24 July 2019

Harpenden Town's new manager Martin Standen seen in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Town's latest pre-season game with Ware marked a milestone in new manager Martin Standen's plan for the new season.

The 3-1 loss saw a vastly-different Harps side field almost two squads and the former Colney Heath and Welwyn Garden City man has said that the numbers would be trimmed down this week before the next game against Bovingdon on Saturday.

The contest, played at Roundwood Park School with Rothamsted Park out of bounds while building works on the leisure centre continues, ended in a 3-1 win for the Isthmian League side.

George Robinson got the goal in the new-look outfit.

He said: "The team is still bedding in and that's going to take time.

"This wasn't one of the better performances but players are fighting for their position and some of them don't know whether they are coming or going.

"Hopefully moving into Saturday we're going to have our 16 to 18 that will take us into the season and onwards."

