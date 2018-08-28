Harpenden Town looking up the table despite the weather proving to be their nemesis

Harpenden Town manager Danny Plumb. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Danny Plumb insists Harpenden Town will continue to look up rather than down – if they can ever get a match to be played.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Their fixture at Biggleswade United on Saturday looked set to be the only Spartan South Midlands League game to have beaten the snow before being called off just before 2pm due to one frozen section of the Second Meadow pitch.

That had followed a similar postponement away to Baldock Town on January 23 and the abandonment of their game at Edgware Town last week.

And the frustrations over those problems come mainly because Harps have started to turn the corner after a difficult season so far, with two wins and a draw in their last five games pulling them away from the relegation zone.

That, according to manager Plumb, is a reason to be positive.

He said: “We want to look above us, we’re certainly not looking below. We want to pick off some of the teams above us and that will see us in good stead.

“After the turnaround in the summer, the main thing is just to consolidate.

“I’m not saying we overachieved last year as the table doesn’t lie but we just want to consolidate and if we’re still in the Premier Division at the end of the year, the fifth year I’ve been here, we can all take a deep breath in the summer.”

The Harpenden boss had praise for in-form striker Archie McClelland and with forwards Harry Hunt and Kyle McLeish back in the frame once more, things are definitely on the up.

However, player availability continues to be their biggest concern.

He said: “The last few weeks have definitely got better but our biggest challenge is the consistency of selection.

“That’s the consistency of players being available week after week and getting a settled side.

“We’re just starting to get that now and when everyone’s available we can hold our own with any team in this league.

“But from week to week it’s one out, then two back, then another two out and that’s been frustrating.

“Jamie Yates is an example. He’s a terrific player but with his work, he can’t always be available.

“When he is, he is one of the best players in the league.

“But he can’t be there every week and I understand that. It’s his work, his living.”