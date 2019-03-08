Another win has Harpenden Town looking up the table once again

Kyle McLeish was on target for Harpenden Town against Cockfosters. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden Town continue to bound up the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a 3-1 away win at Cockfosters.

The success at Chalk Lane means they have won six of the last 10 league games with only two defeats, a sequence that has seen them rocket up to 13th and banish any relegation fears they had once and for all.

Harpenden’s improved form has coincided with the return of the goalscoring touch for Archie McClelland.

His brace has taken up to 18 for the season with eight in them coming in those 10 games.

Kyle McLeish got the other.

For Cockfosters though, the loss, coupled with Stotfold’s victory means they have slipped to the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile London Colney’s home game with North Greenford United on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.