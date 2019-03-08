Advanced search

Another win has Harpenden Town looking up the table once again

PUBLISHED: 09:37 14 March 2019

Kyle McLeish was on target for Harpenden Town against Cockfosters. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Kyle McLeish was on target for Harpenden Town against Cockfosters. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town continue to bound up the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division after a 3-1 away win at Cockfosters.

The success at Chalk Lane means they have won six of the last 10 league games with only two defeats, a sequence that has seen them rocket up to 13th and banish any relegation fears they had once and for all.

Harpenden’s improved form has coincided with the return of the goalscoring touch for Archie McClelland.

His brace has taken up to 18 for the season with eight in them coming in those 10 games.

Kyle McLeish got the other.

For Cockfosters though, the loss, coupled with Stotfold’s victory means they have slipped to the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile London Colney’s home game with North Greenford United on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tributes paid to well-loved St Albans disability activist

Glen Shorey with his father and Sandra Stellon, support teacher at Sandringham School

Firefighters rush to three vehicle crash in Chiswell Green

Tippendell Lane. Picture: Harry Hubbard

