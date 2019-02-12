Advanced search

Late Will McClelland goal hands Harpenden Town three valuable points against Leverstock Green

PUBLISHED: 10:14 18 February 2019

Will McClelland scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute as Harpenden Town beat Leverstock Green. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Will McClelland scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute as Harpenden Town beat Leverstock Green. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden Town moved further away from the dreaded Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division drop zone with a battling 1-0 home win over Leverstock Green.

William McClelland got the only goal of a game, a towering header from a right-wing corner with just one minute of the 90 to go.

It was a match-up that could have gone either way with both teams having chances and both goalkeepers.

In fact a stunning stop from Carl Tasker in stoppage time preserved the precious three points that sees them remain 16th in the table but extend their gap to Cockfosters in the final relegation place to 11 points with 13 games still top play.

The closest Town had come to scoring earlier in the game had been a shot from James Yates that had come off the bar.

Harpenden had included former old boy and St Albans City stalwart Ben Martin in the back four.

Martin is currently at Royston Town and in need of minutes after coming back from injury.

