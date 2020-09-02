Advanced search

Harpenden Town open new season with fine victory at Redbridge in the FA Cup

Jake Anthony got Harpenden Town's second goal against Redbridge in the FA Cup. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town made the perfect start to the new season with a 2-0 victory at Redbridge in the FA Cup.

Mulik Rickman got the first and Jake Anthony the second, one in each half, to send Harps into the preliminary round a meeting with Isthmian League Aveley at Rothamsted Park on Saturday, September 12.

Rickman pounced on 16 minutes to give the visitors to the Essex Senior League side the lead and Anthony’s strike on 54 minutes followed some great work by both Harvey Scott and Raphael Duyile.

Oddly they still have one more pre-season game before the next round, that a visit to Totternhoe on Saturday.

They kick off the new Spartan South Midlands League season on September 15 with a trip to Oxhey Jets while their opening fixture at home comes on September 26 when London Colney are the visitors.

London Colney start at home to Harefield United while Colney Heath go to Arlesey Town.

