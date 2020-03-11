Harpenden Town fast becoming the new entertainers as more goals flow against Broadfields

Matt Standen was on target for Harpenden Town against Broadfields United. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

If you want goals in your football then Harpenden Town have suddenly become your go-to club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a total of 11 in the last two games, a 4-2 win over Harefield United that was followed by a 3-2 reverse at Crawley Green, Harps won 4-3 in a cracker of a contest with Broadfields United at Rothamsted Park.

Sean McMonagle took his tally up to six since joining the club at the end of January with a well-taken hat-trick while Matt Standen chipped in with the other.

And the three points keeps Harpenden sixth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with 11 games to play.

An early goal was the perfect start for the hosts and seem to unsettle Broadfields.

James Todd got the assist as he knocked a ball through the defence and McMonagle dinked it over the keeper for a very composed finish.

They could have extended their lead with one Standen free-kick causing confusion in the box and only a block preventing Bobby Dance's shot from going in.

But the game suddenly swung the other way with the award of two penalties.

The first was for a trip and the second a push, with both being converted by Shawn Richards to put the visitors ahead.

It was all square again by half-time though, Standen's perfectly flighted free-kick from the edge of the area beating the keeper and the second half saw Harpenden in the ascendancy.

And McMonagle made sure the hosts punished Broadfields in this period by completing his hat-trick with two well-taken goals.

The first was a little shot across the keeper and in off the post after a defensive mix-up and the second was a wonderful old-school diving header that flashed into the back of the net.

Broadfields' task was made harder when they were reduced to nine men.

They already had one man in the sin-bin when Joe Clifton picked up a second booking that brought his dismissal.

Despite this they still managed to halve the deficit when Billy Smith bundled the ball home in the last five minutes.

However, it was only a fly in the ointment for Harpenden who were able to see the rest of the game out with no more complications.

They are on their travels on Saturday when they go to Eynesbury Rovers with the next home game not until March 24 when Wembley are the visitors.