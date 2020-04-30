Nathan to continue as the gaffer as Harps chief says ‘no plans’ to change

Mickey Nathan (left) will continue as head coach of Harpenden Town after replacing Martin Standen (right) last season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden Town have “no plans” to change manager with Mickey Nathan given the green light to continue at Rothamsted Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Colney Heath boss was first-team coach under previous manager Martin Standen and took over the reins when he left for an assistant manager role at Southern League Bedford Town.

And Nathan will continue with his head coach role for the foreseeable future according to chairman Roman Motyczak.

He said: “What I’ll say is that I’ve got no plans to change things at the moment

“Martin bought in some very good players, he’s got a big network of contacts and he’s well connected with players.

“He’s played at a decent level and he’s quite respected as a player. He played with his heart on his sleeve and put it all in every time, a real up and at em’ type player.

“He was a big personality and the same as manager. A lot of people know him so we definitely benefited from that as a club.

“He managed to pull those players in and get them involved in the club.

“Mickey was his assistant manager and coach with him. We had a good season to that point and I didn’t particularly want to rock the boat to be honest.

“I couldn’t see what I had to gain by appointing a whole new team.

“Also, Mickey put a lot of work into the first half of the season. Martin took all the headlines but Mickey was there doing the coaching and contributing.

“So up until Christmas, when Martin was involved, Mickey’s got to take some credit for that as well.

“I said to him ‘I want you to finish the season because you deserve to, however this season ends up’.

“I stuck with Mickey when Martin left and that’s still the plan going forward.”

If there was one thing that perhaps the chairman would want to change though it was a desire to re-establish a “Harpenden core” in the side going into next season.

Under previous manager Danny Plumb a lot of the players, the likes of Harry Hunt, David Keenleyside and Ben Warren, all came from the town.

Motyczak said: “One thing I would say about Martin is that we had a lot of good players but they came in from a lot of places so we did lose a bit of the Harpenden core out of the team.

“That’s perhaps something we want to get back into the club.”