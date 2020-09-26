Underdogs Harpenden Town ready to spring a few shocks says two-goal Harvey Scott

Harvey Scott of Harpenden Town in the match between Harpenden Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Harpenden Town are thoroughly enjoying their underdog tag according to Harvey Scott after a 4-2 win over London Colney in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

It was their first win of the league campaign, following on from a good draw with Oxhey Jets and has put the Rothamsted Park-based club up to eighth in the embryonic table.

This victory over the Blueboys needed a double from the striker in the two minutes before half-time to get them on the front foot after Theodore Costa had put the visitors ahead.

But Mulik Rickman and Jake Anthony finished things off early in the second half leaving Andrew Simmons’ goal a late consolation.

And flying under the radar is exactly how Scott wants it.

He said: “There’s a good atmosphere down here. We’re not a team with big egos, we’re simply more of a team so we’ll be a bit of an underdog this season.

“We all want to play for each other and the likes of Colney Heath, Leighton Town and Oxhey Jets all have big names, so there’s pressure. We haven’t got any pressure on us.

“I’m really enjoying the season so far and it’s always nice to beat London Colney but it was a close game.

“We came out for the first 15 minutes of the second half and run them ragged. We got it to 4-1 and we all dropped off and thought we’d won the game.

“That got them back into it and the game management was a bit lacklustre from us but it is a good start to the season, with a draw and a win.”

His brace in the 44th and 45th minutes were the first of the new season and saw him playing as the main striker after a season played mostly as a wide forward.

He said: “Going to number nine again means I’m expected to score so it was nice to get a couple.

“The first was a bit fortunate but the second was a good finish.

“I enjoy it up top and there’s less running than on the wings.”

Harpenden boss Micky Nathan was in complete agreement with his striker’s assessment.

“I felt the goal they scored was against the run of play but we showed good character to come back,” he said.

“Two goals before half-time was good for us as it deflated them and we told the boys at half-time that as we were in the ascendancy we needed to stay on the front foot.

“We did just that.”

