Harpenden Town’s Micky Nathan says the team has plans in place for the four-week suspension

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan says plans are in alce for the four-week break. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan has his fingers crossed he can get his side back on the pitch sooner rather than later – but says there are plans in place to keep his players active during the next four weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harps went into the enforced break with a sixth win from their nine SSML Premier Division games, a 1-0 success at home to Leighton Town.

It leaves them seventh in the table and the Harps boss says they will make sure the players are prepared for the return.

“We’ve got a fitness guy who will do a Zoom session on a weekly basis and we’ll keep checking in with them,” he said.

“It’s come at the wrong time, not just for us but for everyone in grassroots football.

“Everyone wants to play and it helps people’s mental health too, to come out in the fresh air and either watch or play sport.

“It’s unfortunate. Fingers crossed it is only four weeks and we can play asap.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.