Harpenden Town’s Micky Nathan says the team has plans in place for the four-week suspension

PUBLISHED: 06:21 05 November 2020

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan says plans are in alce for the four-week break. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Town manager Micky Nathan has his fingers crossed he can get his side back on the pitch sooner rather than later – but says there are plans in place to keep his players active during the next four weeks.

Harps went into the enforced break with a sixth win from their nine SSML Premier Division games, a 1-0 success at home to Leighton Town.

It leaves them seventh in the table and the Harps boss says they will make sure the players are prepared for the return.

“We’ve got a fitness guy who will do a Zoom session on a weekly basis and we’ll keep checking in with them,” he said.

“It’s come at the wrong time, not just for us but for everyone in grassroots football.

“Everyone wants to play and it helps people’s mental health too, to come out in the fresh air and either watch or play sport.

“It’s unfortunate. Fingers crossed it is only four weeks and we can play asap.”

