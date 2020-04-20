Advanced search

Voiding the season ‘doesn’t sit right’ with Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak

PUBLISHED: 10:23 23 April 2020

Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak has sympathy for SSML rivals Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak has sympathy for SSML rivals Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Recording the season as null and void in the Spartan South Midlands League was the wrong call according to Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak.

The FA took the decision to expunge all results from step three of the non-league pyramid and redo the year again next time around after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

But despite Harps being sixth when the season was suspended, and having no affect on the promotion or relegation places, Motyczak felt there should be some resolution to the campaign.

“I don’t think it should be voided,” he said. “I think it should have some relevance.

“Whether we start again in September and finish this season first and then start next season, and maybe extend the end of next season later into May, you can sort of move everything on.

“Normally the season starts in August and we’d probably need about six weeks to finish this season. If you started in August or September and spent the first six weeks finishing this season and then rolled straight into next season. That might be a possibility, but then there’s implications of ground gradings.

“The other way is an average points per game system. I’m surprised the FA hasn’t got that written into their constitution at every level. That would get them out of a lot of problems.”

Voiding the season had serious repercussions for many teams up and down the country, not least of all Harpenden’s near neighbours and SSML rivals Colney Heath.

They were six points ahead with a game in hand going into the final 10 matches of the season and Motyczak expressed sympathy for their plight.

He said: “Colney Heath aren’t being promoted and there are a couple of other teams that have already won promotion.

“They’ve got enough points that mathematically they should be promoted but it’s all voided.

“It just doesn’t sit right with me. You’ve gone to all the effort, you’ve had some great performances. It’s like it never happened.

“I have every sympathy with Colney Heath. They’ve had a pretty good season, they should get a reward for that, and there’s other teams in other leagues.

“There’s Stowmarket Town who we played last year in the FA Vase.

“They were 15 points clear [in the Eastern Counties Premier Division]. They should be getting promoted.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tangerines ladies enjoy very positive season as thirds get their hands on championship

The ladies third team at St Albans Hockey Club had a fantastic 2019-2020 season.

St Albans family’s George III clock fetches £2,000 at auction

George III mahogany bracket clock made by Joseph Quartermaine.

Voiding the season ‘doesn’t sit right’ with Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak

Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak has sympathy for SSML rivals Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Faith Focus: We must commit to permanently change our ways when pandemic passes

John Telford

Essential GP and dental appointments remain available in Herts during coronavirus pandemic

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.
Drive 24