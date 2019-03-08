Well-deserved away point for 10-man Harpenden Town at Arlesey

Jake Anthony scored for Harpenden Town at Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Jake Anthony's penalty was enough to earn Harpenden Town a point on the road at Arlesey Town in a 1-1 draw.

It was a result that was given extra credence as it came with Harpenden down to 10 men, Martin Standen shown a red card shortly before the break.

Ryan Lammond had put Arlesey ahead but the lead didn't last long and when Connor Deadman was brought down, Anthony levelled things up.

That was all before Standen's dismissal but Harpenden still had chances to win it after half-time with Anthony forcing a fine diving save from Arlesey keeper Robbie Ponting.

And that was clearly the thinking of Harpenden's assistant manager Andrew Sissons.

"I thought we were the better side and played all the football," he said, "which is encouraging for us as we had 10 men.

"Nathan McGreavy and Ben Quarrington-Carter were excellent in the middle of the park."