Bingham Cox Cup memories: Harpenden Rovers end 40 years of hurt in 2002

PUBLISHED: 06:17 09 May 2020

Harpenden Rovers won the Bingham Cox Cup in season 2001-20002. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Harpenden Rovers won the Bingham Cox Cup in season 2001-20002. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Harpenden Rovers ended 40 years of hurt in the Bingham Cup Cox when they won it in 2002 – but like London buses another one turned up just one year later.

League president Bill Dance presents the Bingham-Cox Cup to Harpenden Rovers skipper Dan Kite. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLLeague president Bill Dance presents the Bingham-Cox Cup to Harpenden Rovers skipper Dan Kite. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Those were two incredible seasons for the side as they lifted trophy after trophy.

The first cup win saw they defeat Colney Athletic thanks to a double from Nick Bonner.

The following season it was Elizabeth Allen who were beaten, this time with goals from Paul Turner and one each from Gary Mair and Giles Smith in a 4-0 win.

In the same 2001-2002 Rovers’ reserve team won the Benevolent Cup, 4-2 on penalties against The Baton after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Harpenden Rovers retained the Bingham-Cox Cup in 2002-2003. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLHarpenden Rovers retained the Bingham-Cox Cup in 2002-2003. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

They also won the Reserve Cup with a 3-2 extra-time success over Elizabeth Allen’s second string.

The A team were Charity Cup runners-up and one year later, aside from the second Bingham Cox win, they were league wins in the Premier Division and Division One.

