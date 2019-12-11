Harpenden Town gelling perfectly as push up the league shows says boss Martin Standen

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen says the unity among his players is what is driving the club onwards.

A 3-1 win at home to Eynesbury Rovers had temporarily lifted them into third in the SSML Premier Division and even though they have now slipped back to fourth, it is only on goal difference from Newport Pagnell Town.

Chris Blunden, Harvey Scott and new signing Kieran Turner got the goals for what was Harpenden's seventh win in their last nine games, one draw and one defeat completing the sequence.

Standen said: "A bit of time has helped. All the boys know each other now, they know the strengths and there's a massive unity between the squad.

"And they don't know when they're beat.

"We need to be switched on for the whole game though. Sometimes we switch off and let teams back into the game.

"I can't fault the work-rate but we just need to see games out."