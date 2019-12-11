Advanced search

Harpenden Town gelling perfectly as push up the league shows says boss Martin Standen

PUBLISHED: 06:14 12 December 2019

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen says the unity among his players is what is driving the club onwards.

A 3-1 win at home to Eynesbury Rovers had temporarily lifted them into third in the SSML Premier Division and even though they have now slipped back to fourth, it is only on goal difference from Newport Pagnell Town.

Chris Blunden, Harvey Scott and new signing Kieran Turner got the goals for what was Harpenden's seventh win in their last nine games, one draw and one defeat completing the sequence.

Standen said: "A bit of time has helped. All the boys know each other now, they know the strengths and there's a massive unity between the squad.

"And they don't know when they're beat.

"We need to be switched on for the whole game though. Sometimes we switch off and let teams back into the game.

"I can't fault the work-rate but we just need to see games out."

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Town gelling perfectly as push up the league shows says boss Martin Standen

General Election 2019: Your choice, your vote, your future

The UK goes to the polls today - make sure to vote.

Who should you vote for in the 2019 General Election? Take our quiz

Voters will be going to the polls for the 2019 General Election tomorrow.

Long delays after crash on A414 near Hatfield and Colney Heath

Traffic is delayed near Hatfield and Colney Heath after a crash on the A414. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

General Election 2019: Climate crisis at the heart of packed environmental hustings

The St Albans environmental hustings. Picture: St Albans Friends of the Earth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists