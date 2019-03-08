Harpenden Town bow out of FA Cup but Colney pair keep marching on with fine wins

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Bobby Dance for Harpenden Town battles with Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden Town missed out on a bumper pay day as they lost 3-1 at Stotfold in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: Karyn Haddon

After a good start to their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season where they beat Newport Pagnell Town, this was their second defeat by the same score and means they only earn £750 in prize money.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Bobby Dance for Harpenden Town battles with Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: KARYN HADDON Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Bobby Dance for Harpenden Town battles with Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Matt Standen got their only goal from the penalty spot and despite some periods of sustained pressure, the dream of a cup run is over for another year.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotford's bench during the FA Cup game with Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotford's bench during the FA Cup game with Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

On the positive side they will get their first game at their Rothamsted Park home on Saturday when they entertain Leighton Town.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Daril Ngwala for Stotfold battles with Josh Humbert for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Daril Ngwala for Stotfold battles with Josh Humbert for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

There was much better news though for the two Colney sides as they advanced to the preliminary round, pocketing £2,250 each in the process.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Louis Lee for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Louis Lee for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

London Colney won 2-0 at home to Hadleigh United to set up another game at Cotlandswick against Halstead Town on August 24.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

George Brinkman and Loren Maxwell got the goals for the Blue Boys in the second half, the first in the 67th minute.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotfold celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotfold celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Colney Heath meanwhile went goal crazy as they won 6-1 at Haverhill Rovers.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Matt Standen for Harpenden Town battles with Louis Lee for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Matt Standen for Harpenden Town battles with Louis Lee for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It took a long while for the first one to arrive mind you, 10 minutes from half-time to be exact and almost saw Charlie May add to his goal in the pre-season friendly at Hertford Town.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotfold celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Stotfold celebrate 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Jack woods managed to get the final touch on this one and he supplied the corner for Sam Doolan to make it 2-0 prior to the break.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Perlmutter for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Perlmutter for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The second period saw Colney gradually get on top. Mickey Shuttleworth had a header tipped round the post and Jon Clements fired an effort just over the bar.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Matt Standen in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Matt Standen in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The third did finally arrive on 64 minutes when Danny Fitzgerald robbed a defender of the ball on the edge of the box and curled a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Tommy Carroll for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Woods made it 4-0 with a powerful header at the back post and a fifth followed on 76 minutes.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Liam Gooch, goalkeeper for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Liam Gooch, goalkeeper for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

This time it was a Danny May free-kick that was the source for Clements to hit a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Haverhill did pull one back through Kieran Michaels but Chris Blunden wrapped things up from the penalty spot after he had been brought down.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Bobby Dance has an attempt at goal for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Bobby Dance has an attempt at goal for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Magpies will now play either Southend Manor or Long Melford in the next round.

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman with a goal attempt for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman with a goal attempt for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon Stotfold V Harpenden Town - Connor Deadman for Harpenden Town battles with Zach Decker for Stotfold. Picture: Karyn Haddon