Harpenden Town bow out of FA Cup but Colney pair keep marching on with fine wins
PUBLISHED: 16:05 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 13 August 2019
Archant
Harpenden Town missed out on a bumper pay day as they lost 3-1 at Stotfold in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.
After a good start to their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season where they beat Newport Pagnell Town, this was their second defeat by the same score and means they only earn £750 in prize money.
Matt Standen got their only goal from the penalty spot and despite some periods of sustained pressure, the dream of a cup run is over for another year.
On the positive side they will get their first game at their Rothamsted Park home on Saturday when they entertain Leighton Town.
There was much better news though for the two Colney sides as they advanced to the preliminary round, pocketing £2,250 each in the process.
London Colney won 2-0 at home to Hadleigh United to set up another game at Cotlandswick against Halstead Town on August 24.
George Brinkman and Loren Maxwell got the goals for the Blue Boys in the second half, the first in the 67th minute.
Colney Heath meanwhile went goal crazy as they won 6-1 at Haverhill Rovers.
It took a long while for the first one to arrive mind you, 10 minutes from half-time to be exact and almost saw Charlie May add to his goal in the pre-season friendly at Hertford Town.
Jack woods managed to get the final touch on this one and he supplied the corner for Sam Doolan to make it 2-0 prior to the break.
The second period saw Colney gradually get on top. Mickey Shuttleworth had a header tipped round the post and Jon Clements fired an effort just over the bar.
The third did finally arrive on 64 minutes when Danny Fitzgerald robbed a defender of the ball on the edge of the box and curled a shot in off the underside of the crossbar.
Woods made it 4-0 with a powerful header at the back post and a fifth followed on 76 minutes.
This time it was a Danny May free-kick that was the source for Clements to hit a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner.
Haverhill did pull one back through Kieran Michaels but Chris Blunden wrapped things up from the penalty spot after he had been brought down.
The Magpies will now play either Southend Manor or Long Melford in the next round.