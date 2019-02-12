Harpenden continue their climb up the table with a come-from-behind success over Baldock

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Callum Yeates celebrates scoring for Harpenden Town Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden Town battled back from the loss of an early goal to beat Baldock Town 2-1 in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Harry Holland had put the visitors in front on 18 minutes with a good finish from close range ending a fine spell of pressure.

But slowly Harpenden hauled themselves back into the game and they were level before half-time when Callum Yeates notched his second for the club after being set-up by Archie McClelland.

And after picking up the assist for that, Harpenden’s top scorer went back to what he does best, supplying the finish to a Jake Collins pass.

It was McClelland’s 16th of the season and his sixth in the last eight league games.

The result lifts Harpenden up to 13th with the threat of relegation now firmly forgotten.

Their next game is tomorrow (Wednesday) when they head to New Lamb Meadow for the return clash with Baldock.