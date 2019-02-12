Advanced search

Harpenden continue their climb up the table with a come-from-behind success over Baldock

PUBLISHED: 14:52 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 05 March 2019

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Callum Yeates celebrates scoring for Harpenden Town Picture: Karyn Haddon



Harpenden Town battled back from the loss of an early goal to beat Baldock Town 2-1 in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Callum Yeates celebrates scoring for Harpenden Town Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harry Holland had put the visitors in front on 18 minutes with a good finish from close range ending a fine spell of pressure.

But slowly Harpenden hauled themselves back into the game and they were level before half-time when Callum Yeates notched his second for the club after being set-up by Archie McClelland.

And after picking up the assist for that, Harpenden’s top scorer went back to what he does best, supplying the finish to a Jake Collins pass.

It was McClelland’s 16th of the season and his sixth in the last eight league games.

Harpenden Town V Baldock Town - Charlie Gould in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonHarpenden Town V Baldock Town - Charlie Gould in action for Harpenden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result lifts Harpenden up to 13th with the threat of relegation now firmly forgotten.

Their next game is tomorrow (Wednesday) when they head to New Lamb Meadow for the return clash with Baldock.

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Grasmere Road, St Albans.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

