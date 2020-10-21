Advanced search

New sponsor to provide 'generous support' to Harpenden Colts Football Club

PUBLISHED: 20:15 22 October 2020

There will be a new name on the front of Harpenden Colts’s shirts after they welcomed a new sponsor.

The football club, founded in 1976 and with over 1,200 players currently, has been backed by PhillipsPage Associates (PPA).

The mechanical, electrical and public health engineering consultancy was established in Harpenden in 2008 and now has a London head office with further offices in Dublin, Paris and Frankfurt.

Managing director Jonathan Phillips, who is Harpenden born and bred, has a son and daughter who both play for the club and the sponsorship fulfils a longstanding ambition.

It will provide essential additional funds to support the club’s facilities, equipment and coaching provision, in what is already a particularly challenging season.

He said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to have this opportunity to be able to provide additional support to our club.

Harpenden Colts is a fantastic football club that demonstrates the true spirit of Harpenden’s community.

“There is so much support and dedication from the whole team who organise, run and coach our children throughout the year.”

Richard Bandell, chairman of the Colts, said: “It is wonderful to have the backing of a successful, local business and I’d like to thank PPA for their generous support.

“Our players will step out onto the pitch with pride wearing their new home kit.”

