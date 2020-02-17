Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: One storm passes but excitement builds ahead of big semi-final

PUBLISHED: 16:37 20 February 2020

Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division side AFC London Road 2019-2020: Back row: Lee Benning, Alex English, Jon Clements, Eamonn Rogers, Steve Cunningham, Adam Brooks, Ryan Rickard, Dan Welch. Front row: Tom Blake, Simon Cerri, Mario Concialdi, Spencer Clarke Mardel, Dan McCafferty, James Todd, Elliot Smith.

Wild conditions wiped out all Herts Advertiser Sunday League fixtures - moving attention very quickly onto the league's biggest game of the season so far.

Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division side AFC Rangers 2019-2020: Back row: Max O’Shea, Jacob Noonan, Vito Sapanaro, Dan Thulby, Matt Dean, Tommy Burns, Ross McCanlis, Stef Geraldes, Stephen Doyle. Front row: Dean Thompson, Harvey Scott, Jack Woods, Dan Lovett, Trevor Stevens, Haydon Thulby (mascot).Herts Advertiser Sunday League Premier Division side AFC Rangers 2019-2020: Back row: Max O’Shea, Jacob Noonan, Vito Sapanaro, Dan Thulby, Matt Dean, Tommy Burns, Ross McCanlis, Stef Geraldes, Stephen Doyle. Front row: Dean Thompson, Harvey Scott, Jack Woods, Dan Lovett, Trevor Stevens, Haydon Thulby (mascot).

Storm Dennis may not have hit Hertfordshire with the force it did elsewhere in the country but the wet weather meant all 19 games had to be postponed.

Poor conditions and waterlogged pitches have caused mayhem already this season but this was the first time in the current campaign that the entire day's games were wiped out.

It is by no means the worst weather the league has had to face, however.

Back in 1962-63 two months of snowfall meant the then one division had to be cancelled and split in half to form a new competition.

The weather forecast looks kinder for the upcoming week although a tempest is expected when AFC Rangers and AFC London Road clash in the Herts Sunday Senior Cup semi-final.

The match between the two Premier Division sides at Colney Heath's Recreation Ground guarantees the league a place in the county's showpiece final, scheduled for March 29 at the County Ground in Letchworth.

The referee in charge of the game will be Steve Chittenden while Chris Geelan and Alan Walker will be his assistants.

The other semi-final sees holders Reed Rangers take on fellow Watford Sunday League side Oakview.

