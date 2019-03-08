Seven-up for the Lady Saints as they start the pre-season with very impressive victory

St Albans Ladies team squad for the 2019-2020 season. Archant

St Albans Ladies got their pre-season off to a flying start with a 7-0 win at home to Billericay Development.

They don't start their Beds & Herts Women's Football League until September but if they continue in this vein they could be on for another good year.

Six players were making their first appearance for the club but it was the familiar face of Ellie Lovelock who had the first real chance for the Lady Saints with a low drive that flashed just wide of the near upright.

She did have a hand in the first goal though, supplying a superb cross for Kerry Twigg to send a header back across goal and into the far corner.

It took another 20 minutes for the second to arrive but when it did it was a beauty, hit from 20 yards by Ellen Salter.

And it was three by half-time, Lovelock finally getting her goal after being set up by Molly Slade.

But in the second period the Lady Saints took command.

First Kayla Johnson went close with a shot right across goal before twin sisters Ellen and Cally Salter both had efforts.

Cally Salter had a shot cleared off the line and Slade saw a 20-yard scorcher smack against the crossbar and rebound out.

Georga Knight should have scored from six yards but her effort was blocked by Billericay keeper Grace Woolley but finally a fourth goal did appear.

Johnson got the assist from a corner with Cally Salter poking in the loose ball after a mistake by Woolley.

She got her second, courtesy of a cross from sister Ellen, and Twigg almost doubled her tally with a header that thundered off the bar.

Knight became the third Lady Saint to be denied by the woodwork, crossbar again for her shot, while the fourth player was Shannon Bradley who this time struck the foot of the post with a low drive.

The sixth goal did come though, Knight bagging it from close range following a great ball in by Shannon Bradley and St Albans hit the frame of the goal for an amazing fifth time, Abby Williams this time the unlucky player, before Cally Salter completed the rout with a brilliant solo effort for the seventh.

St Albans are back at home tomorrow (Sunday) for their next friendly against Dunstable Ladies.