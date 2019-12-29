A Devine derby-day win for the Mags no surprise to George

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine celebrates scoring for Colney Heath 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A hat-trick and a 4-0 derby day win over London Colney meant a perfect finish to 2019 for both George Devine and Colney Heath.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Alex Gyasi for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The 19-year-old scored the first three before turning provider late on as Jon Clements completed the comfortable victory.

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine for Colney Heath. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It means the Magpies head into 2020 as the leaders of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, one point clear of Tring Athletic having won 15 and lost just two of their 18 league games so far.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Alex Gyasi for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But despite being one of the favourites for the title and promotion at the start of the season, their superb form isn't a shock to the young striker.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath against London Colney's Laurence Vaughan. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V London Colney - Jack Woods in action for Colney Heath against London Colney's Laurence Vaughan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Devine said: "It was nice to end the year with a derby win over London Colney.

"We've got good players and everyone is close. It's a great changing room to be part of.

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine for Colney Heath battles with Harry Ronald for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine for Colney Heath battles with Harry Ronald for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"I'm not too surprised that we're getting the results as we're going into games thinking we can.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Brett O'Connor for Colney Heath battles with Harry Ronald for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V London Colney - Brett O'Connor for Colney Heath battles with Harry Ronald for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Hopefully we can kick on into next year and keep doing the same thing."

Colney Heath V London Colney - Brett O'Connor for Colney Heath battles with Harry Ronald for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Devine joined the club last year and says he now feels totally at home at the Recreation Ground.

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Bobby Armstrong for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Bobby Armstrong for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

"Last year was my first season in men's football and I was moving around a bit at the start," he said. "I'm really settled in now here and thoroughly enjoying myself."

Colney Heath V London Colney - George Devine celebrates scoring his second goal for Colney Heath 2-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

His first on Saturday came via a header from a Danny May free-kick on 29 minutes and three minutes later he rifled a shot low inside the near post to beat Blueboys keeper Lee Axworthy.

The treble was completed 10 minutes after the break after he reacted quickest to pop a low cross into the roof of the net.

The only down side was a potential hamstring injury right at the end which left him feeling slightly deflated.

"I'm still happy with my three goals and I managed to get an assist for Jon too," he admitted despite the worry over the finish.

"He worked hard for me all game and we all worked well together as a team to get the result.

"It wasn't quite a perfect hat-trick. I got one with my head and two with my left. My right is my stronger foot too.

"For the second I saw the keeper going the other way so I thought I'd just reverse it.

"Being on my left foot it was a bit of a hit and hope but luckily it went in the bottom corner."

The Magpies next game is the equally mouth-watering top of the table clash with Harpenden Town on Saturday.