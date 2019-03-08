From despair to delight for St Albans City Youth U7s

One week after their last minute extra-time heartache in the final of the Harvesters tournament St Albans City Youth U7s were finally able to lift silverware at the Whetstone Wanderers sixes.

With 18 teams being split across three groups, the Saints navigated their way to the semi finals, winning all five of their group games.

The first three were fairly comfortable but they were made to work hard for the fourth, Henry Neville settling the game against Whetstone Wanderers Falcons with a goal one minute from time.

Game five saw them back to winning big with a 6-1 success, Oscar Howlett bagging a hat-trick.

The semi-final was against Whetstone Wanderers Eagles and after trailing 1-0 for much of the game, Saints hit back late on with Howlett scoring twice and Eddie Bailey and Baxter Collingridge grabbing one each.

The final was always going to be a tight affair against fellow Watford Friendly League side Wingate and Finchley.

St Albans took the lead after two minutes through a lovely drilled finish from Eddie Bailey but needed a wonder save from Collingridge to keep them in front at the break.

Resolute defending from Neville and Isaac Stirrat in the second half, coupled with excellent counter attacking play from the dynamic quartet of Jack Durant, Howlett, Bailey and Will Johnson, saw them hang on.

The U11 Girls North have enjoyed a fine end to the season and picked up yet more medals in a tournament at Berkhamsted.

They got all the way to the final without conceding a goal before suffering the heartbreak of a penalty shoot-out defeat to the hosts.

The day started off with two goals for Michelle Lam against Hitchin Belles White and she also scored in the next two games, a 4-0 win over Berkhamsted Raiders Supernovas and a 3-0 success against he same club's Allstars team.

Rebecca Smith and Scarlett Robb scored in the final group game against Garston while Emily Edgecombe was the other scorers.

The final against Berkhamsted Raiders Comets ended 0-0 after extra-time and despite successful penalties from Robb, Lam and Alessia Cipolla, Saints lost 4-3.