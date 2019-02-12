Herts Ad Sunday League: Four for Todd and seven for Welwyn as Warriors go top

A Harpenden Colts Old Boys defender blocks a shot from four-goal James Todd of Welwyn Warriors. Archant

Welwyn Warriors stormed to the top of Herts Advertiser Sunday League Division Two with a thumping 7-2 win over Harpenden Colts OB.

Johnny Morris of Welwyn Warriors nips past a Harpenden Colts defender.

The first-half set the pattern with Welwyn two-up after seven minutes and 5-1 ahead by half-time.

James Todd took the individual honours with four while Johnny Morris, Osward Kakande and Chris Eist completed the scoring.

Colts’ goals came from Matt Shaw and George Calderara.

AFC London Road remain their biggest threat as they kept up their 100 per cent league record with a 4-3 win over Phoenix Res.

Tom Blake scored two and there was one each for Jon Clements and Alex English. Shenahl Samarasinghe, Jack Taylor and Dennie Williams were the Phoenix scorers.

Brookmans Park Res winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to New Greens while Royston Rangers picked up their first win of the season defeating Mermaid 4-2 thanks to goals from Karl McGroary, Tom Perry, Glenn Johnson and Elliott Spokes.

In the Premier Division two goals from James Elliott and a David Hay single saw Skew Bridge Rothamsted overcome Hilltop 3-1 while early first-half goals set Skew Bridge on their way to a 6-2 win against Brookmans Park for whom Adam Davies scored both.

The top of the table clash in Division One saw Tansley end leaders Blacksmiths’ unbeaten run with a 3-1 win.

James Burgess got a brace and Steve Weldon one with Matt Gee scoring for Blacksmiths.

Six Bells kept their first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 success over Beehive, Mark Hayes scoring both, and two goals for George Naismith and one for Dominic Learoyd gave Plough & Harrow a 3-2 win against Facelad for whom Dave Chandler and Jerry Clynes scored.

Brookmans Park A team kept up their good form in Division Three with an impressive 5-0 defeat of Parkbury. Pete Williamson and Paolo Besenzi both scored twice with Peri Arif completing the victory.

TNF picked up all three points with a 3-1 win against Hatfield Mosquito. Joe Sheridan was their star player and goals came from Joe Pleece, Sean Sullivan and Jon Tanton.

Marshalswick Rovers managed a fine point thanks to a Douglas St Louis double in a 2-2 draw with Hanburys. Anthony Brown and James Hart got the Hanburys’ goals.

Pioneer Selection made it 10 straight league wins when they completed the double over St Albans Warriors. The 5-1 win came courtesy of two for star man Jamie Sharp and one each for Nathan Lock, Phillip Di Gesaro and Tom Li.

Warriors reply came from Dan Gilliams with James Lowther outstanding.

BWSC moved into the semi-final of the Herts Ad Intermediate Cup with a 2-0 success against Wrestlers, the goals coming from Martin Garvey and Craig Ashurst.

Bradley Swaile took his goals haul to 19 when netting all four goals for FC Potters Bar in a 4-3 extra-time win over Blacksmiths Res.

Ashley Defries, Robert Forty and John Armitt got the Smiths’ goals.

And in the Herts Ad Challenge Cup, Oaks had keeper Dave Green to thank for a superb performance when defeating Snug Bar 1-0. Steve Dorer got the only goal.

Premier Division: AFC Rangers 2 Blackberry Jacks 0; Brookmans Park 2 Skew Bridge 6; Hilltop 1 Skew Bridge Rothamsted 3.

Division One: AFC Mymms 1 CHL 0; Facelad 2 Plough & Harrow 3; The Beehive 0 Six Bells 2; Tansley 3 Blacksmiths 1.

Division Two: New Greens 1 Brookmans Park Res 0; Royston Rangers 4 Mermaid 2; AFC London Road 4 Phoenix Res 3; Harpenden Colts OB 2 Welwyn Warriors 7.

Division Three: Hatfield Mosquito 1 TNF 3; Marshalswick Rovers 2 Hanburys 2; St Albans Warriors 1 Pioneer Selection 5; Wheathampstead ‘89 7 Hatfield Seniors 1; Parkbury 0 Brookmans Park A 5.

Supplementary Competition A: Phoenix 13 Herts Lions 1.

Herts Advertiser Challenge Cup: Oaks 1 Snug Bar 0.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate quarter-final: The Wrestlers 0 BWSC 2.

Herts Advertiser Intermediate round two: Blacksmiths Res 3 FC Potters Bar 4 (aet).