Former St Albans City Youth trio all start as Wales held to frustrating draw by Northern Ireland

PUBLISHED: 09:39 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 13 November 2019

Wales' Hayley Ladd is tackled by Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade during their game at Newport in September. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Wales' Hayley Ladd is tackled by Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade during their game at Newport in September. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

There will been plenty of pride at St Albans City Youth as three of their former players lined up on the international stage alongside each other.

Megan Wynne in action for Wales during the first match against Northern Ireland in September. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAMegan Wynne in action for Wales during the first match against Northern Ireland in September. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Josie Green, Hayley Ladd and Megan Wynne were all part of the Wales side that drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The goal dents their hopes of finishing top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group, leaving them four points behind Norway who they still have to play twice.

For Wynne though the disappointment of the draw was offset by her delight at making her first start.

Speaking to FA Wales TV she said: "I've been coming off the bench but it's a whole other ball game to get my first start for Wales.

Former St Albans City Youth player Josie Green turns out for Tottenham Hotspur as well as Wales. Picture: ZAC GOODWIN/PAFormer St Albans City Youth player Josie Green turns out for Tottenham Hotspur as well as Wales. Picture: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

"It was great to get out there. My parents were here and for them to see me start is very special.

"It was a disappointing result but we can take a lot of positives.

"There is still a long way to go in the campaign and the amount of chances we created, especially in the second half, was more than enough to win the game."

