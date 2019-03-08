Football round-up: Harpenden Town end mixed week with win over Aylesbury

Harpenden Town manager Martin Standen. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Harpenden Town had a mixed week but finished it with a positive result as they beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 1-0.

Nathan McGreevey got the only goal as they banished the memories of Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Broadfields United.

The results leave Town fifth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

There was no silver lining though for London Colney as they went down to two home defeats, the first a 2-1 loss to Harefield United.

The second was to Newport Pagnell Town, the Blue Boys losing 3-1 this time.

They go to Crawley Green on Saturday while Harpenden are back at Rothamsted Park against Leverstock Green.

Sandridge Rovers took a break from their storming start in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division to produce a storming start in the Aubrey Cup.

Lewis Kuster and Shane Reid both scored two in a 5-1 win at Mill End Sports, with Jason Beck getting the fifth.

Rovers sit top with five wins from six games.