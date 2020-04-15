Advanced search

Herts Ad Sunday League: Family affair as fathers and sons play in the same side

PUBLISHED: 17:32 15 April 2020

Stuart Crabtree next to dad Les. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Stuart Crabtree next to dad Les. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Sunday League has always had the added bonus of longevity with players carrying on careers when games on a Saturday have dried up – and that brings the added joy of fathers being able to play with sons.

Dec McCafferty (centre) with sons Dan (left) and Ben. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLDec McCafferty (centre) with sons Dan (left) and Ben. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

The Herts Ad Sunday League is no different in that respect with numerous instances over the years.

The most famous of them saw ex-Tottenham striker Martin Chivers turn out for Brookmans Park alongside sons Luke and Nick.

Among the many other father and son pairings through the history of the league is Les Crabtree who lined up with son Stuart at Skew Bridge while David and Liam Sykes played many games together back at Brookmans Park

Another long-serving league player was John Rowland who turned out with sons James and Geoff for Church End while Dec McCafferty’s many seasons at London Road saw him play in the same team as Dan and Ben.

Martin Chivers with sons Luke (left) and Nick (right). Picture: BRIAN HUBBALLMartin Chivers with sons Luke (left) and Nick (right). Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

One of the more stylish players in the league was John Dixon who played with son Joe in some of his many seasons for Phoenix while another Phoenix man, John Bathurst, played along with son Danny.

