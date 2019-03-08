Colney Heath face difficult task to keep FA Vase hopes alive

Colney Heath will be hoping for more celebrations when they face Stowmarket Town in the FA Vase. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Colney Heath's reward for their extra-time victory over Flackwell Heath is a home tie in the FA Vase second round - although they may have fancied an easier opponent.

Stowmarket Town beat Harpenden Town in round one last year and Baldock Town in round two before bowing out in the fourth round with a 1-0 defeat at Biggleswade.

But the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side are flying this year, with two draws the only blemishes from their opening 11 games.

They have scored 44 in those games to, conceding just six.

However, the Magpies aren't exactly struggling themselves with a perfect seven victories from seven Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division contests.

Jon Clements, George Devine and Spencer Clarke-Mardel got the goals in the 3-2 win on Saturday.

The match at the Recreation Ground will take place on November 2 and is worth £900 in prize money to the winners, the losers pocketing £300.

FA Vases second round proper draw in full:

1 Selby Town v Bridlington Town

2 Bishop Auckland v West Auckland Town

3 Hebburn Town v Sunderland RCA

4 Irlam v Consett

5 Congleton Town v Maine Road

6 Stockton Town v Barnoldswick Town

7 Northwich Victoria v Wythenshawe Town

8 Lower Breck v Shildon

9 Vauxhall Motors v Sunderland Ryhope CW

10 Yorkshire Amateur v Bottesford Town

11 Newcastle Benfield v Guisborough Town

12 Rylands v Grimsby Borough

13 Longridge Town v Thornaby

14 Newark Flowserve v Rugby Town

15 Lye Town v Droitwich Spa

16 Wellingborough Town v Dudley Town

17 Malvern Town v Loughborough University

18 Lutterworth Town v Eastwood Community

19 AFC Mansfield v Long Buckby

20 Walsall Wood v Shawbury United or Uttoxeter Town

21 Leicester Nirvana v Westfields

22 West Bridgford v Heanor Town

23 Sporting Khalsa v Quorn

24 Coventry Untied v Long Eaton United

25 Clay Cross Town v Sherwood Colliery

26 Worcester City v Dunkirk

27 Harborough Town v Atherstone Town

28 Shepshed Dynamo v Cadbury Athletic

29 Holbeach United v Rothwell Corinthians

30 White Ensign v Wroxham

31 Woodbridge Town v Godmanchester Rovers

32 Norwich United v Kirkley & Pakefield

33 Stansted v Mildenhall Town

34 Newport Pagnell Town v Coggeshall United

35 Biggleswade United or Saffron Walden Town v FC Clacton

36 Leighton Town v FC Broxbourne Borough

37 Deeping Rangers v Stanway Rovers

38 Milton Keynes Robins v Eynesbury Rovers

39 COLNEY HEATH v Stowmarket Town

40 Fisher v Glebe

41 Abbey Rangers v Ascot United

42 Frenford v Lancing

43 Raynes Park Vale or Horndean v Sutton Common Rovers

44 Egham Town or Binfield v Redhill

45 Walthamstow v AFC Uckfield Town

46 Corinthian v Canterbury City

47 Windsor v Eastbourne Town

48 Westside or Deal Town v Oxhey Jets

49 Southall or Tunbridge Wells v Seaford Town

50 Welling Town v Bedfont & Feltham

51 Bearsted v Chatham Town or Beckenham Town

52 Kennington v Newhaven

53 Warminster Town v AFC Portchester

54 Baffins Milton Rovers v Bradford Town

55 Falmouth Town v Longlevens

56 AFC St Austell v Buckland Athletic

57 Tavistock v Exmouth Town

58 Saltash United v Bridgwater Town

59 Brockenhurst v Romsey Town or Plymouth Parkway

60 Thornbury Town v Cribbs

61 Christchurch v Badshot Lea

62 Bournemouth or Petersfield Town v Roman Glass St George

63 Bovey Tracey or Abingdon United v Hamworthy United

64 Bitton or Tadley Calleva v Fairford Town