Colney Heath face difficult task to keep FA Vase hopes alive
PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 October 2019
Colney Heath's reward for their extra-time victory over Flackwell Heath is a home tie in the FA Vase second round - although they may have fancied an easier opponent.
Stowmarket Town beat Harpenden Town in round one last year and Baldock Town in round two before bowing out in the fourth round with a 1-0 defeat at Biggleswade.
But the Eastern Counties League Premier Division side are flying this year, with two draws the only blemishes from their opening 11 games.
They have scored 44 in those games to, conceding just six.
However, the Magpies aren't exactly struggling themselves with a perfect seven victories from seven Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division contests.
Jon Clements, George Devine and Spencer Clarke-Mardel got the goals in the 3-2 win on Saturday.
The match at the Recreation Ground will take place on November 2 and is worth £900 in prize money to the winners, the losers pocketing £300.
FA Vases second round proper draw in full:
1 Selby Town v Bridlington Town
2 Bishop Auckland v West Auckland Town
3 Hebburn Town v Sunderland RCA
4 Irlam v Consett
5 Congleton Town v Maine Road
6 Stockton Town v Barnoldswick Town
7 Northwich Victoria v Wythenshawe Town
8 Lower Breck v Shildon
9 Vauxhall Motors v Sunderland Ryhope CW
10 Yorkshire Amateur v Bottesford Town
11 Newcastle Benfield v Guisborough Town
12 Rylands v Grimsby Borough
13 Longridge Town v Thornaby
14 Newark Flowserve v Rugby Town
15 Lye Town v Droitwich Spa
16 Wellingborough Town v Dudley Town
17 Malvern Town v Loughborough University
18 Lutterworth Town v Eastwood Community
19 AFC Mansfield v Long Buckby
20 Walsall Wood v Shawbury United or Uttoxeter Town
21 Leicester Nirvana v Westfields
22 West Bridgford v Heanor Town
23 Sporting Khalsa v Quorn
24 Coventry Untied v Long Eaton United
25 Clay Cross Town v Sherwood Colliery
26 Worcester City v Dunkirk
27 Harborough Town v Atherstone Town
28 Shepshed Dynamo v Cadbury Athletic
29 Holbeach United v Rothwell Corinthians
30 White Ensign v Wroxham
31 Woodbridge Town v Godmanchester Rovers
32 Norwich United v Kirkley & Pakefield
33 Stansted v Mildenhall Town
34 Newport Pagnell Town v Coggeshall United
35 Biggleswade United or Saffron Walden Town v FC Clacton
36 Leighton Town v FC Broxbourne Borough
37 Deeping Rangers v Stanway Rovers
38 Milton Keynes Robins v Eynesbury Rovers
39 COLNEY HEATH v Stowmarket Town
40 Fisher v Glebe
41 Abbey Rangers v Ascot United
42 Frenford v Lancing
43 Raynes Park Vale or Horndean v Sutton Common Rovers
44 Egham Town or Binfield v Redhill
45 Walthamstow v AFC Uckfield Town
46 Corinthian v Canterbury City
47 Windsor v Eastbourne Town
48 Westside or Deal Town v Oxhey Jets
49 Southall or Tunbridge Wells v Seaford Town
50 Welling Town v Bedfont & Feltham
51 Bearsted v Chatham Town or Beckenham Town
52 Kennington v Newhaven
53 Warminster Town v AFC Portchester
54 Baffins Milton Rovers v Bradford Town
55 Falmouth Town v Longlevens
56 AFC St Austell v Buckland Athletic
57 Tavistock v Exmouth Town
58 Saltash United v Bridgwater Town
59 Brockenhurst v Romsey Town or Plymouth Parkway
60 Thornbury Town v Cribbs
61 Christchurch v Badshot Lea
62 Bournemouth or Petersfield Town v Roman Glass St George
63 Bovey Tracey or Abingdon United v Hamworthy United
64 Bitton or Tadley Calleva v Fairford Town