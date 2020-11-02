Advanced search

FA Vase draw: Colney Heath on the road after second round draw

PUBLISHED: 13:36 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 02 November 2020

Colney Heath celebrate scoring in their FA Vase match against New Salamis at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Colney Heath celebrate scoring in their FA Vase match against New Salamis at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Archant

Colney Heath will be back on the road after the draw for the second round of the FA Vase was made.

The Magpies will travel to Ilford on a date yet to be decided, the original plan being to play it on November 28.

Ilford sit 14th in the Essex Senior League, the same level as the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit, and progressed to this stage with a 4-1 win over FC Clacton.

Colney were also at home on Saturday when a 3-1 win over New Salamis booked their passage to this stage, the goals coming from Max Jessop, George Devine and Yasin Boodhoo.

They started the competition at home to Wivenhoe Town before going to Holland, both ties won on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

The winners of each tie in this round will receive £900 while the losers pocket £275.

Northern League sides Hebburn Town and Consett are still to play the delayed final from last season.

FA Vase second round draw in full:

1 Guisborough Town v Liversedge

2 Hebburn Town v North Shields

3 New Mills v Congleton Town

4 Stockton Town v Charnock Richard or Ashington

5 Holker Old Boys v Vauxhall Motors

6 Consett v Maltby Main

7 Jarrow v Warrington Rylands

8 Longridge Town v Penistone Church

9 Sunderland Ryhope CW v Abbey Hey or Hemsworth MW

10 Barnton or Bacup Borough v Seaham Red Star

11 Hallam or AFC Blackpool v Shildon

12 North Ferriby v Lower Breck

13 1874 Northwich v West Auckland Town

14 Radford v Bewdley Town

15 Studley or Long Eaton United v Stone Old Alleynians

16 Atherstone Town v Malvern Town

17 Lutterworth Town v Westfields

18 Dudley Sports v Coventry Sphinx

19 Hanley Town or Deeping Rangers v Loughborough University

20 Walsall Wood v AFC Bridgnorth

21 Anstey Nomads or Leicester Nirvana v Rainworth MW

22 Stourport Swifts or Skegness Town v Grimsby Borough

23 Shepshed Dynamo v Worcester City

24 Boldmere St Michaels v Newark

25 Sporting Khalsa v Aylestone Park

26 Coventry United v Abbey Hulton United

27 Ilford v Colney Heath

28 Norwich United or White Ensign v Burton Park Wanderers

29 Wroxham v Milton Keynes Irish

30 Mulbarton Wanderers v Cockfosters or Cogenhoe United

31 Gorleston v Kirkley & Pakefield

32 Fakenham Town v Hashtag United

33 Wellingborough Town v Woodbridge Town

34 Stowmarket Town v Eynesbury Rovers

35 Stanway Rovers v Ampthill Town

36 Norwich CBS v Newbury Forest or May & Baker Eastbrook Community

37 Mildenhall Town v Leighton Town

38 Hadley v Raynes Park Vale or Sheerwater

39 Lancing v Edgware Town

40 North Greenford United v Walsham Le Willows

41 Hanworth Villa v Corinthian

42 Newhaven v Binfield

43 Saltdean United v Deal Town

44 Horley Town v Chatham Town

45 Cobham v Risborough Rangers or Erith & Belvedere

46 Steyning Town Community v Walton & Hersham

47 Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United

48 Sutton Common Rovers v Southall

49 Stansfeld or AFC Hayes v Flackwell Heath

50 Glebe v Kennington

51 AFC Uckfield Town v Guildford City

52 Plymouth Parkway v Newton Abbot Spurs

53 Christchurch v Cribbs

54 United Services Portsmouth or Bournemouth v Brockenhurst or Street

55 Millbrook or Sherborne Town v Bashley

56 Bradford Town v Brimscombe & Thrupp or Longwell Green Sports

57 Wells City v Buckland Athletic

58 New Milton Town v Longlevens

59 Helston Athletic v Fareham Town or Roman Glass St George

60 Bridgwater Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town

61 Petersfield Town v Hamworthy United

62 Tavistock v Cheddar or Ashton & Backwell United

63 Falmouth Town v Bishop’s Cleeve or Shepton Mallet

64 Clevedon Town v Bitton

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Shop Local: Let’s use our independent retailers in three days before lockdown and #SaveThember

Marina Desclavis, who runs Empire Records and Chaos City Comics in Heritage Close.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Property Spotlight: A fine family home on one of St Albans’ most desirable streets

Gainsborough Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Poll: Have your say on new COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation ahead of a proposed coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Shop Local: Let’s use our independent retailers in three days before lockdown and #SaveThember

Marina Desclavis, who runs Empire Records and Chaos City Comics in Heritage Close.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Shop Local: Let’s use our independent retailers in three days before lockdown and #SaveThember

Marina Desclavis, who runs Empire Records and Chaos City Comics in Heritage Close.

FA Vase draw: Colney Heath on the road after second round draw

Colney Heath celebrate scoring in their FA Vase match against New Salamis at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Colney Heath make it through to the FA Vase second round with comfortable win over New Salamis

George Devine scores for Colney Heath against New Salamis in the FA Vase match at the Recreation Ground. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Maltings Theatre autumn season paused due to latest lockdown

Camilla Kerslake and Rodney Earl Clarke star in opera On Behalf of a Madman, which can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans on Tuesday, November 3 and Wednesday, November 4 before theatres close again due to lockdown 2. Picture: supplied