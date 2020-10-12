Colney Heath get home draw in FA Vase but London Colney and Harpenden Town both out

Both London Colney and Harpenden Town went out of the FA Vase. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2020 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Colney Heath will be at home in the first round proper of the FA Vase – providing they can get past Holland in their rearranged fixture.

Colney Heath will be at home in the FA Vase if they can beat Holland. Picture: DANNY LOO Colney Heath will be at home in the FA Vase if they can beat Holland. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Magpies were due to travel to Holland’s base in Clacton-on-Sea on Saturday but the game was called off less than 24 hours from kick-off due to “COVID-19 amongst a couple of our players and their families”.

The tie needs to be played by Sunday otherwise Colney will advance.

If they do then it is New Salamis who stand in their way, the side that knocked Colney out of the FA Cup.

They came through the second qualifying round with a victory over Cornard United.

Harpenden Town and London Colney, however, bowed out of the competition on Saturday, both by the odd goal.

Harps went down 2-1 away to United Counties League side Cogenhoe United while the Blueboys lost 1-0 at Ipswich Wanderers, who play their football in the Eastern Counties League.

The winner in that game came from the penalty spot on 17 minutes, hotshot Matthew Blake beating Lee Axworthy in the Colney goal for his 12th goal of the season.

The visitors did have their chances, Anthony Stockman, Scott Knight and Michael Appiah-Kusi all being denied by good saves from keeper Craig Brand.

Axworthy too made a number of fine stops while it was the post that kept out a Teon Leggett.

Micky Nathan’s Harpenden side, meanwhile, have started the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season well, winning three and drawing one of their opening four games.

They have scored 14 in those fixtures too but by half-time at Compton Park, they were 2-0 down through goals from Archie Culley and Nathanial Ansu.

It was better in the second period and hopes were raised when Dan Palmer nodded home a corner inside the opening 10 minutes of the half.

But despite pressing hard there was to be no winner, Harvey Scott and Ryan Plowright just off target with two of their chances.

Harpenden have also announced that Mulik Rickman has been named as player of the month for September.

The youngster scored his first goal on debut in the FA Cup and has gone on to bag four in total.