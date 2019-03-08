FA Vase: London Colney 3 Brimsdown 1 - player ratings

London Colney took on Brimsdown in the FA Vase at Cotlandswick. Archant

They are flying in the FA Cup and now London Colney have started another cup run in the FA Vase with a 3-1 win at home over Brimsdown. But did some players disappoint while others shone? Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe gives his ratings on the events at Cotlandswick.

London Colney:

Jack Metcalfe: 7 - Fantastic surname and spelt correctly with an e too as the referee found out when he booked the keeper for time-wasting late on. Up until then he had made a number of good saves, including one very early on which helped pave the way for a strong first-half from the hosts.

Louis Octave: 6 - Solid without being spectacular, he did what he needed to do with the minimum of fuss in a first half when his side were on top at the other end of the pitch. Subbed in the second half.

Laurence Vaughan: 7 - Set-piece delivery was superb, as seen for Colney's second-half, but could have had more assists when he got into some lovely positions. Crowded out on most occasions but another hard-working showing.

Brima Johnson: 7 - A tackling machine. Seemed to win the vast majority of them and helped marshal the back-line throughout, especially after the break when they were tested more.

James Smith: 6 - Didn't catch the eye as much as Johnson but that was because he didn't need to do a lot, especially in the first half. No-less important after the break though.

Josh Dobson: 6 - Another who grafted hard and did what was needed when it came his way. I'm never looking for flashy defenders anyway. Win it and either clear it or lay it off to someone else and he did that more often than not.

Liam Andrews: 7 - Took his goal very well and was a busy hard-working runner for the rest of the game. Could be a star player this year for the Blue Boys. Certainly one I'll be watching with interest.

Ieuan Lewis: 6 - A tough-tackling, no-nonsense midfielder. He worked hard all day, especially in the second half and his efforts were part of the reason Brimsdown were limited with chances during their better spell after the break.

George Brinkman: 7 - Scored direct from a free-kick out wide, deliberately when I asked him afterwards, and was in the faces of the away defenders throughout a dominating first-half for Colney. Subbed at half-time.

Ibrahim Camara: 8 - No wonder he was taken off towards the end of the second half. Had probably ran himself into the ground, such was his work-rate and willingness to make charges down the channels. Could have had a goal too had it not been for the keeper. Would have been richly deserved too.

Sam Dowridge: 8 - Like Camara he could have scored with an early chance and like Camara he too must have covered every blade of grass. But what I like about his display was the simplicity and effectiveness of his play. Didn't hold on to it for too long and was always willing to bring others into the play. Man of the match for me.

Substitutes:

Dave Parkinson: 6 - Came on at half-time for Brinkman and spent a lot of the game chasing balls as Brimsdown had the upper hand. Took his goal especially well though.

Ash Grinham: 6 - Replaced Octave on 61 minutes and did what he had to.

Ant Stockman: - A late substitute for Camara and like Parkinson had to work hard without the ball for most of it.